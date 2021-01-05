Qatar Airways expands LATAM codeshare partnership

Qatar Airways has increased São Paulo services to ten weekly flights and expanded codeshare cooperation with LATAM Airlines Brasil.

The new codeshare agreement will further strengthen the two airlines’ strategic partnership, first initiated in 2016 and recently expanded in June 2019.

The expanded agreement will allow Qatar Airways passengers to book travel on 45 additional LATAM Airlines Brasil flights and to access over 40 domestic and international destinations on the South American carrier’s network, including Brasilia, Curitiba, Porto Velho, Rio Branco, Rio de Janeiro, São José, Lima (Peru), Montevideo (Uruguay) and Santiago (Chile).

LATAM Airlines Brasil passengers will also benefit from access to the recently expanded ten weekly flights to and from Sao Paulo, operated by Qatar Airways’ state-of-the-art Airbus A350-1000.

Qatar Airways Group, chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “South America is a strategically important market for Qatar Airways.

“We are proud to demonstrate our strong commitment to passengers travelling to and from South America by providing even more flexible travel options.

“By increasing São Paulo services to ten weekly flights and expanding our codeshare agreement with LATAM Airlines Brasil, we will further cement our position as the airline of choice for customers travelling between Asia, the Middle East and South America.”

LATAM Airlines Brasil passengers will also be able to book travel to eight additional Qatar Airways’ destinations such as Bangkok, Hong Kong, Maldives, Nairobi, Seoul and Tokyo along with additional Qatar Airways’ connecting flights to destinations such as Baku, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

With an existing loyalty cooperation, frequent fliers with both airlines are also able to earn and redeem miles for travel across the partners’ complete network as well as recognition of their tier status at select airports with benefits such as priority check-in and priority boarding.

LATAM Brasil chief executive, Jerome Cadier, said: “We are expanding connectivity and the choice of destinations for our customers.

“Even in a year as difficult as 2020, we are committed to offering our passengers more options to travel further with greater convenience and simplicity.”