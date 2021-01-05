Cornwall Airport closed until mid-February

Cornwall Airport Newquay will remain closed to commercial traffic until at least the middle of next month as the UK continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The location had previously closed on November 9th, but reopened for the festive period on December 18th.

However, the earliest flights are now expected to take off on February 12th.

Covid-19 Update



Cornwall Airport Newquay's terminal is now temporarily closed with all commercial flights to and from the Airport currently suspended.

A British Airways service to Heathrow will return next month, alongside Eastern Airways flights to Leeds-Bradford and Manchester.

The airport said its website had the most up-to-date information from airlines, but it was “subject to change”.

All other aerodrome services at the site, including supporting emergency services, training and military flights, were still operating, managing director Pete Downes added.