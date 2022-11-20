FIFA Fan Festival™ launches at Al Bidda Park in Doha

More than 40,000 fans attended the opening, which included DJ sets, a firework display and a thrilling performance of the FIFA Fan Festival anthem Tukoh Taka by Myriam Fares and Maluma.

On the eve of the first FIFA World Cup™ in the Middle East and Arab world, the FIFA Fan Festival™ was officially opened at Al Bidda Park.

The FIFA Fan Festival will be open throughout the tournament. It will show every FIFA World Cup match live on giant screens, host world-famous artists and feature a range of food and beverage options. More information and the full programme are available on FIFA+.

Speaking during the event, FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, said: “This place will be the heart of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We are proud that you are here. The world is united in Doha for this World Cup and this is thanks to you. This is where you will celebrate every night between now and the 18th of December.”

Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said: “The FIFA Fan Festival represents everything that is unique, memorable and special about Qatar’s FIFA World Cup. Every day during the tournament, thousands of fans from across the globe will gather here to meet and enjoy top-class football – all in a stunning setting which features the beautiful Doha Corniche as the backdrop.

The FIFA Fan Festival will feature:

Live broadcasts of every match on giant screens, with views of Doha’s futuristic skyline in the background

Concerts starring top global and local music acts and live works by internationally acclaimed performance artists

A food court offering unique culinary experiences featuring local cuisine and international delicacies

Football matches featuring FIFA Legends and interactive physical and digital football gaming stations for fans of all ages

A Fans Cup featuring all 32 qualified nations for Qatar 2022

Innovative sponsor activations, as well as an official FIFA Store with licensed FIFA World Cup™ products

FIFA Fan Festival opening times:

20 November - 16:00 - 02:00

21 November - 16:00 - 02:00

22-29 November - 11:00 - 02:00

30 November - 18 December - 16:00 - 02:00

Transport:

Al Bidda Park is close to three Doha Metro stations:

West Bay Qatar Energy (Red Line)

Al Bidda (Red & Green Lines)

Corniche (Red Line) – exit from FIFA Fan Festival only

Dedicated shuttle buses will transport fans between the FIFA Fan Festival and stadiums. Taxi and ride-hail drop off/pick-up locations are available. Fans can also walk to Al Bidda Park from the Corniche.