Qatar Airways Celebrates a Season of Global Events with Qatar as the Centre Stage

Qatar Airways is proud to reaffirm its role as the airline of choice for connecting fans, professionals and visitors from across the globe to Qatar’s remarkable line-up of international events. With the country once again at the forefront of sport, culture, and innovation, the airline is set to welcome the world to an unparalleled season of experiences.

From the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ and the return of the QATAR AIRWAYS FORMULA 1® QATAR GRAND PRIX, to the FIFA Arab Cup 2025™ and the upcoming Web Summit Qatar 2026, each event showcases Qatar’s capability as a leading global host nation. As the national carrier, Qatar Airways provides seamless connections from over 170 destinations worldwide, ensuring that fans, delegates, and communities can experience these moments with ease and comfort.

Through the airline’s leisure arm Qatar Airways Holidays, packages that include all major event tickets are available. Beyond unmatched access to these events, Qatar Airways Holidays also ensures that Qatar is experienced as a premier destination for families and travellers alike, offering a wide range of activities and value adds when booking a Flight + Hotel package, including exclusive perks for Qatar Airways Privilege Club members.

Senior Vice President Qatar Airways Holidays & Discover Qatar, Steven Reynolds, said: “Qatar has established itself as a trusted destination for the world’s most prestigious events. At Qatar Airways Holidays, we are proud to play our part in welcoming the global community - from football fans and motorsport enthusiasts to business leaders and innovators. This season of events represents not only Qatar’s ambition, but also our commitment to delivering excellence both in the skies and on the ground. At the same time, Qatar continues to be recognised as a premier destination for travellers and families, offering a wealth of activities and experiences that perfectly complement these world-class events.”

From November 3 – 27, Qatar will host the FIFA U-17 World Cup, now expanded to 48 teams in a new annual format that delivers 104 matches across the group and knockout stages. The second edition of The FIFA Arab Cup™ will commence on 1 December, with the final taking place on Qatar National Day – 18 December, where 16 nations from across the Arab world will compete for glory. Fans and football enthusiasts can secure their spots by booking packages including tickets at qatarairways.com/fifaarabcup25.

Meanwhile, the Qatar Airways F1 Qatar Grand Prix (November 28 – 30) will once again bring motorsport spectacle to Lusail, with global race-packages combining flights, hotels, and race tickets (including hospitality package options) available at qatarairways.com/f1.

In the realm of tech and innovation, Web Summit Qatar 2026 (February 1 – 4) is set to anchor the country’s growing reputation as a hub for the digital world, with Qatar Airways supporting logistics and connectivity for delegates, speakers and attendees.

And on the courts, fans can look forward to two high-profile tennis tournaments: the Qatar TotalEnergies Open (8–14 February 2026) and the Qatar ExxonMobil Open (February 16 - 21) - Qatar Airways Holidays is already offering comprehensive travel packages, inclusive of flights, accommodation and match tickets, accessible by visiting qatarairways.com/qatartennis.

Qatar Stopover Programme is central to positioning Qatar as a leading global destination. Starting at 14 USD per person per night, travellers can now experience the nation’s famous hospitality by staying in a selection of premium 4-star and luxury 5-star hotels, and make their journey even more memorable. The themed stopover packages are designed to cater to different interests, and can be found at qatarairways.com/stopover.

Visits to Qatar are now more rewarding with packages. Qatar Airways Holidays offers bonus Avios and Qpoints, in addition to those earned on the flights. All the while also allowing members to save more when booking packages with Cash + Avios.

These upcoming events are a product of Qatar Airways’ diverse portfolio of high-profile global partnerships, including the likes of FIFA, UEFA Champions League and National Team Competitions, Formula 1®, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), FC Internazionale Milano, AFC, Tennis Legend – Novak Djokovic, The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), MotoGP, the IRONMAN Triathlon Series, French Rugby Team – Section Paloise, The Brooklyn Nets NBA Team, and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, equestrian, motor racing, padel, squash, and tennis.