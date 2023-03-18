Qatar Airways brings Qatari flavours to its flights with new menu by Chef Aisha Al Tamimi

In partnership with the Ministry of Culture in the State of Qatar, Qatar Airways brings national flavours to passengers onboard its flights and at its award-winning lounges. Chef Aisha Al Tamimi, a leading culinary artist who received multiple accolades for her outstanding traditional dishes, has worked with the airline to develop a menu refresh.

Taking inspiration from the local culture in Qatar, Chef Aisha’s dishes will take passengers on a flavourful journey at 40,000 feet in the air. The local Qatari dishes will be available for passengers travelling on various routes including North America, Asia, Australia, Europe and GCC.

The new menu features some of the most iconic national dishes that Qatar is known for, prepared using locally sourced organic ingredients and spices.

The new meals include entrees, main courses and desserts:

· Qatari Chicken Machboos – A marinated chicken basmati rice dish, served alongside a daqoos red chilli sauce filled with an abundance of the region’s aromatic spices. The dish is garnished with crispy onions and chopped parsley.

· Qatari Madrubah – A slowly cooked dish that consists of ground oats with boneless shredded chicken. Qatari seasoning is added with dried lemon, and natural green herbs.

· Qatari Mashkool – A basmati rice dish that consists of fried chicken, eggplant, and potatoes, mixed together with coconut milk. The dish is garnished with a layer of almonds and crispy onions.

· Qatari Chicken Jareesh – A chopped chicken dish that is cooked with wheat, onions and Arabic gee, garnished with crispy onion and green chilly salsa.

· Qatari style breakfast platter – A variety of local dishes including saffron and cardamom, flavoured balaleet vermicelli, eggs and tomatoes scrambled eggs, and traditional beans with onion and garlic. The platter is served alongside a basket of Arabic bread.

The Minister of Culture of the State of Qatar, His Excellency Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, stated that the partnership with Qatar Airways will showcase, embrace and promote the Qatari Culture on various fields across the airline.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Food is a universal language that is appreciated by all travellers, and our country is admired for the aromatic flavours of its national dishes. Today, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, we are proud to bring a world-class Qatari Chef to our airline family. The new onboard meals will further elevate the travel experience, and bring passengers one step closer to what its like to dine in Qatar.”

Qatari Culinary Artist, Chef Aisha Al Tamimi, said: “Food is an integral part of every civilization, and it is one of the tangible elements that brings pride to every citizen. In my partnership with Qatar Airways, I ensured that my dishes are authentic to the Qatari heritage that I am very proud of, and I am happy to bring my local cuisine onboard this impressive airline.

“I would like to extend my appreciation to His Excellency Sheikh, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, the Minister of Culture, for his willingness to promote the local dishes across the national carrier of the state, and I would also like to thank His Excellency, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group CEO for his trust in my talent and for providing with this opportunity.”

The airline’s Qatari menu refresh will introduce passengers to the culture of Qatar from a culinary perspective. Embracing the local ingredients, the airline has chosen to use Chef Aisha’s personally made spices for all the dishes. Her signature key ingredients include: cardamom, black pepper, salt, cumin, black lime, paprika and red chilli peppers.

Qatar Airways continues to enhance its passengers experience by offering unparalleled services and dining options, In April 2022, the airline extended its collaboration with a Thai award-winning celebrity cook, Chef Ian Kittichai, to launch a menu of the signature Thai dishes for passengers departing from Bangkok and Phuket. Continuing the partnership established in 2019, the new and refreshed menu features entrees, main courses and desserts, available to First and Business Class passengers onboard Qatar Airways flights.

Passengers with specific dietary requirements or restrictions can request special meals that do not sacrifice quality or flavour ahead of their travels. The special meals use high quality local ingredients that align with each passenger’s needs. The airline has created meals for every dietary need, including vegan and vegetarian, religious needs, medical needs and even children’s meals. Passengers flying in the award-winning Qsuite Business Class seat can dine on demand at any point throughout their flight.