Etihad And Ethiopian Launch Frequent Flyer Partnership Strengthening Joint Venture

As part of the landmark Joint Venture agreement between Etihad Airways and Ethiopian Airlines, Etihad Guest and ShebaMiles have launched a frequent flyer partnership, allowing members of either carrier to earn and redeem miles across the networks in their respective loyalty programme. The partnership has launched following Etihad’s inaugural flight to Addis Ababa on 8 October.

Etihad Guest members and ShebaMiles members can both now earn miles when travelling across either airline’s extensive global networks, unlocking greater travel opportunities for passengers of both airlines. Etihad Guest Miles can be redeemed on flights, worldwide hotel stays and holidays, or a huge variety of products from the Etihad Guest Reward Shop. ShebaMiles members can redeem their earned miles across a range of ShebaMiles programme benefits.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest, said: “Etihad’s Joint Venture and Frequent Flyer Partnership with Ethiopian Airlines marks a historic moment for passengers of both airlines. This partnership is designed to deliver greater value to guests travelling across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, resulting in a more seamless and comprehensive combined network for both Etihad Guest members and ShebaMiles members to explore and be rewarded for.

We’re excited to welcome ShebaMiles members onboard to explore the stunning destinations in Etihad’s growing network and our home in Abu Dhabi, to experience our signature hospitality and immerse themselves in rich Emirati culture. Additionally, we are delighted to reward Etihad Guest members travelling across Ethiopian’s impressive network and offer our guests more ways to spend their Etihad Guest Miles.”

Mrs. Rahel Assefa, Ethiopian Airlines Group, Marketing Vice President, on her part remarked; “As a customer centric airline, we are delighted to expand our passengers’ connectivity and flexibility in earning miles. This program partnership is a great opportunity for loyalty program members of both airlines. At Ethiopian, we continue to elevate our passengers’ experience through innovation and meaningful partnerships.”

The Joint Venture between the airlines, both national carriers of their respective countries, demonstrates a shared commitment to offering expanded travel options and a smoother journey for passengers travelling between major African destinations on Ethiopian’s network—such Kampala, Uganda; Kinshasa, DR Congo and Lusaka, Zambia—and key cities in the UAE and Asia, including Etihad destinations across Asia and the Middle East, such as Colombo, Sri Lanka; Islamabad, Pakistan, and new routes including Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Krabi and Chiang Mai in Thailand and Medina, Saudi Arabia which will launch 9 November.

Addis Ababa was Etihad’s tenth of 31 new destinations announced this year as part of the airline’s strategic network expansion, working towards its ambitious growth plans to fly to 125 destinations by 2030, further expanding its presence in Africa alongside destinations like Tunis and Zanzibar launching in November and June respectively.

For more information, please visit etihad.com/en/etihadguest or shebamiles.ethiopianairlines.com