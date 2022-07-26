Qatar Airways attains new ISO Certification

Qatar Airways is proud to recognise its commitment in preventing work-related injuries and improving the wellbeing of its employees by attaining ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System certification, awarded by Bureau Veritas. The certification was achieved through various preventative measures including the implementation of risk assessments, trainings and regular inspections of adherence.

Over a period of 28 days, a number of criteria were assessed by Bureau Veritas before awarding Qatar Airways Group with ISO 45001:2018, including an independent testing analysis by eight auditors across eleven locations. The assessment involved interviews of airline employees during the evaluation period to ensure compliance with the industry standard.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said: “The safety and wellbeing of our employees is of paramount importance to us, and our new ISO 45001:2018 is a testament to the vigorous measures we have taken. We have demonstrably reduced the factors that lead to work-related injuries and thereby improved the lifestyle of our employees. Qatar Airways is an industry leader, and we are proud to have attained our 14th ISO certification.”

The airline group has set a precedent in ensuring operational excellence across its departments and subsidiaries. Collectively, it attained multiple ISO certifications that recognised its high performance internationally.

Qatar Airways is nominated as Middle East’s Leading Airline 2022 by World Travel Awards.

