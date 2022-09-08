Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia celebrate new strategic partnership

Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia have commenced a new strategic partnership overnight spanning 49 markets across Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Qatar Airways, voted the ‘World’s Best Airline’ at the 2021 Skytrax industry awards, and Australia’s most loved carrier, Virgin Australia, have officially commenced a strategic partnership that significantly expands the networks, lounges and loyalty programs of both airlines, bringing substantial benefits and new destinations to travellers.

Announced in May 2022, the partnership opens seamless travel to over 150 destinations across the extensive Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia networks, creating a new gateway of seamless travel between Australia, the Middle-East, Europe and Africa, including to popular destinations such as London, Paris, Rome and Athens. Flights can already be booked on each airline’s websites, for travel effective 12 September 2022.

Members of Privilege Club will be able to earn Avios and QPoints on flights operated by Virgin Australia, and Velocity Frequent Flyer members can now earn Velocity Points and Status Credits for flights operated by Qatar Airways. Reward seats are also now available to book on eligible services operated by both airlines. From 12 September, eligible members of both loyalty programs will also receive additional tier benefits, including priority check-in, priority boarding, and lounge access irrespective of their class of travel.

The strategic partnership is set to provide a critical trade and tourism boost for Australia and Qatar, while opening a world of new travel opportunities for both airline’s customers.

To commemorate the start of the partnership, Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways today held a launch event at Brisbane Airport, featuring dancers representing various countries that can be accessed on the Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia networks.

Special promotions for Privilege Club and Velocity Members

Privilege Club members will earn double Avios when they book and fly on any Virgin Australia flight until 5 December 2022. Similarly, Velocity members will enjoy a special offer with discounted fares for any booking made on Qatar’s website between 7 September and 12 October 2022 for travel until 31 March 2023 (block out periods apply). Three lucky Velocity Frequent Flyer members will also win 1 million Points each by flying on Qatar Airways before 31 December 2022*.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said:

“Unlike other airlines, we were determined to keep flying to and from Australia during COVID, get desperate people home and keep businesses connected to the world, now we have strengthened our presence even more in cooperation with our good friends at Virgin Australia.”

“This partnership will also allow Qatar Airways Privilege Club members to earn and redeem Avios when flying on Virgin Australia. Passengers will benefit from the award-winning facilities of our hub at Hamad International Airport, recently voted the World’s Best Airport for two consecutive years, to create a comfortable journey. It also opens up Australia to our passengers flying in on Qatar Airways flights, after such a long, difficult time.”

Virgin Australia Group Chief Executive Officer, Jayne Hrdlicka, said:

“Today is an incredibly exciting day for Virgin Australia and our loyal Velocity Frequent Flyer members with Qatar Airways officially joining the Virgin Australia family.

“We are continuing to deliver on our promise to grow our international network, and from today, our guests will have direct access to over 150 destinations worldwide on the Qatar network, including more access to the Middle East, Europe and Africa than we have ever offered in the history of our airline.

“For our more than 10.8 million Velocity members, they’ll now be able to earn and redeem Velocity Points to over 500 destinations globally when travelling with Virgin Australia, Qatar Airways and our long list of renowned international airline partners. Eligible Velocity members will also receive a host of premium benefits when travelling with Qatar Airways, including access to lounge access and priority check-in and boarding.

“The partnership will also allow Virgin Australia to show our famous hospitality and all the incredible scenery and unique experiences we have in Australia when Qatar Airways’ customers and Privilege Club members fly on our network.

“It’s a fantastic partnership and we are proud to be joining forces with Qatar Airways.”

Business travel offering to launch soon

Coming soon, Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways will launch a market leading proposition for business travellers, providing more choice and value for business flyers travelling between Australia, the Middle East and Europe.