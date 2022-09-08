Royal Brunei wins Asia’s Leading Cabin Crew award

Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) emerged as the winner for Asia’s Leading Cabin Crew 2022 as announced at the World Travel Awards (WTA) – Asia and Oceania Gala Ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Wednesday (Sept 7).

The achievement marks RB’s third consecutive win for Asia’s Leading Cabin Crew since 2020.

Receiving the award on behalf of RB’s cabin crew team were Leading Steward Aidil Hajri Shaheed and Premium Cabin Crew Dayangku Siti Nurnaqiah Zainal Abidin.

“This win marks a major new milestone for Royal Brunei Airlines, winning Asia’s Leading Cabin Crew for a third year in a row is a testament to the dedication of our cabin crew to the quality service delivery.

“We are exceptionally grateful that the warm Bruneian hospitality that we embodied in our services DNA has been very well received by our guests from around the world. On behalf of RB, I would like to thank our guests, friends, and fans for your continuous support.

“To everyone at RB, and especially our cabin crew, I couldn’t be prouder of all of you for this outstanding achievement, you have raised the bar another level,” said RB Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Sabirin Abdul Hamid.

WTA Founder Graham E Cooke said, “Year on year Royal Brunei Airlines faces the challenges the industry has had to endure with such dedication and professionalism. WTA are proud to be honouring once again an amazing achievement! Congratulations to you all and wish you the very best success for the future.”

