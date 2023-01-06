Qatar Airways and British Airways Partner with IndusInd Bank to Launch Co-Branded Credit Card

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Qatar Airways Privilege Club, British Airways Executive Club and IndusInd Bank, announced their partnership, to introduce the unique multi-branded credit card, with two leading international airlines powered by Visa.

The multi-branded credit card is slated to be launched and made available to consumers in the first quarter of the financial year 2023 – 2024. Through this proposition, members will soon be able to collect Avios, the rewards currency for British Airways Executive Club and Qatar Airways Privilege Club, by signing up and choosing their preferred loyalty programme.

This credit card will be available in the Infinite variant of Visa, and will offer best-in-class rewards and benefits to elevate the travel experience of customers. Stacked with multiple attractive benefits suiting the requirements of frequent travellers, at the time of application, this credit card will give customers the flexibility to choose their preferred airline loyalty programme and select their preferred travel destination to collect maximum Avios and enjoy a host of other benefits.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “Today Qatar Airways Privilege Club takes another step forward in providing our members with the best offerings in the industry, introducing a first-of-its-kind Visa multi-branded credit card, in India with IndusInd Bank.

“When adopting Avios as our rewards currency, we promised members that new and exciting opportunities would come, this collaboration with oneworld® partner British Airways is another manifestation of this. We look forward to seeing our members in India availing the extensive benefits of this new partnership, which is designed to enhance their future travels.”

Oliver Currell, Head of Financial Partnerships, IAG Loyalty, said: “We are delighted to launch the new British Airways and Qatar Airways credit card with IndusInd Bank; a unique multibrand credit card. The Avios currency will give Indian consumers great value rewards and opportunities to do more when it comes to global travel and experiences.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Banking & Marketing, IndusInd Bank, said, “IndusInd Bank has always been a pioneer in bringing forth some of the most innovative propositions through its array of banking solutions and suite of credit cards. We are now delighted to collaborate with Qatar Airways and British Airways, to launch this multi-branded credit card, that aims to transform the way India travels. A credit card thoughtfully designed to meet the expectations of discerning travellers with a value proposition curated around travel and bespoke offerings. With this credit card, our aim is to shift the power of choice completely into the hands of the customers.”

Sujai Raina, Head – Business Development, India, Visa said, “With air travel rebounding fast post-pandemic, consumers will seek new destinations to travel to and unwind. At Visa, a key priority for us, thus, is to ensure that together with our partners, we provide a suite of benefits that are aligned to the needs of today’s traveller. We are delighted to partner with Induslnd Bank, British Airways and Qatar Airways to power this unique multi-branded credit card and deliver a seamless and secure travel and payment experience.”