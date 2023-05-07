QANTAS REOPENS HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL LOUNGE

Qantas has officially reopened the doors to its Hong Kong International Lounge as part of the airline’s $100-million-dollar investment into its award-winning global lounge network.

Originally opened in 2014 and one of the most popular lounges in the Qantas network, the Qantas Hong Kong International Lounge was closed and vacated during the pandemic before recently undergoing a refresh.

Qantas Chief Customer Officer Markus Svensson said the airline was proud to continue its investment in Hong Kong as demand returns to the region.

“Our customers have always loved the Hong Kong International Lounge and we are excited to bring it back better than ever,” Mr Svensson said.

“Since we resumed flights to Hong Kong in January, we’ve seen really strong demand. This reopening is part of our increased investment in customer experience across our network, to ensure Qantas customers continue to enjoy the high level of hospitality they have come to enjoy and expect from Qantas.”

The improved 2,000sqm lounge features an updated warmer colour palette and new furnishings by Australian designer David Caon, with a seating capacity for 290 customers overlooking panoramic views of Hong Kong’s famous Sky Bridge.

The original design of the lounge has been retained and finishes such as tiling and screens have been refreshed to create different zones within the lounge and a sense of privacy for customers.

Qantas Creative Director of Food, Beverage and Service Neil Perry has designed a menu of local dishes inspired by regional flavours and ingredients and said there was one key element from the previous offering that had to be included.

“Our customers absolutely loved the Yum Cha trolley so we are pleased to confirm we have fired up the dim sum steamers for its comeback, and will bring back the much loved char siu Chinese barbeque pork dish.”

The large bar area will serve up a wide selection of premium Australian wines, beer and spirits along with Neil Perry mixologist designed cocktails such as the Chi Chi, made from dark rum with pineapple, lime and vanilla. Qantas’ Quench hydration station will be on offer with hot and cold beverages which support wellness while travelling.

Customers will have the flexibility to dine in the formal dining area, which features a communal table, or in the relaxed lounge seating area.

With Qantas’ flights currently scheduled overnight between Hong Kong and Australia, corporate travellers will be able to catch up on emails in the business zone which is fitted with generous power and data outlets as well as high speed Wi-Fi. Those wanting to relax will be able to freshen up before their flight in the 12 luxury private shower suites featuring Li’Tya amenities.

Qantas currently operates a daily return flight between Sydney and Hong Kong on a mix of its A380 and A330 aircraft which offer Business Suites with lay flat beds. From June, Qantas will reinstate flights between Melbourne and Hong Kong, initially operating three days per week before increasing to four weekly services from mid-July.