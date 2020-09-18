Qantas offers seven-hour ‘flight to nowhere’

While most airlines are seeking to boost their environmental credentials and cut carbon emissions, Australian carrier Qantas has taken the opposite tack.

The flag-carrier will next month offer a seven-hour trip around the country, taking off from and returning to Sydney Domestic Airport.

The scenic flight will use a state-of-the-art B787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Usually reserved for long haul international flights, the plane offers the biggest windows on any passenger plane, Qantas said.

The trip will include low-level flybys of unique Australian destinations across Queensland, the Northern Territory and New South Wales.

Highlights include the Great Barrier Reef, Uluru, Kata Tjuta, Byron Bay and iconic Sydney Harbour.

The flight comes as most international Qantas departures remained grounded as Australia battles the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, domestic trips are currently on offer.

Flight QF787 departs from Terminal 3, on Saturday October 10th – find out more here.