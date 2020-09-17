Norwegian unveils new sustainability strategy

Norwegian has launched a new environmental sustainability strategy that will see the airline seek to cut its CO2 emissions by 45 per cent.

The carrier will also aim to remove all non-recyclable plastics and recycle all single-use plastics.

Norwegian said its goals were in line with the Paris Agreement.

Jacob Schram, chief executive of Norwegian, said: “At Norwegian we take our responsibility towards the environment seriously, and that is why we must look to the future and implement a strategy that produces immediate and tangible benefits for the environment today.

“Norwegian will continue to instigate a positive change across the industry in this field that will benefit not only the environment but also our customers and our business.

“The low-cost business model is the sustainability model as it enables efficient energy and resource management.”

To limit global warming to 1.5°C, carbon emissions must be reduced by 45 per cent by 2030 compared to 2010 levels, according to the International Panel on Climate Change.

“We commit to improve the carbon efficiency of our operations and will reduce our carbon emissions by 45 per cent per passenger kilometre (RPK) by 2030 - compared to 2010 levels,” said Schram.

“This will be achieved through both fleet renewal and sustainable aviation fuels.”

The airline commits to utilising between 16 and 28 per cent sustainable aviation fuels by the end of the decade, depending on the level of fleet renewal.

The target amounts to up to 500 million litres sustainable aviation fuels by 2030.

To achieve this important goal, it is also crucial to get in place a regulatory framework that actively rewards carbon efficiency and increases both the production and use of sustainable aviation fuel.

Initial elements of the sustainability strategy will also include a 100 per cent reduction of non-recyclable plastics and 100 percent recycling of single-use plastics by 2023.

Earlier this week the members of the oneworld alliance pledged to go carbon neutral by 2050.