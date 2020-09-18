Lufthansa grows leisure focus for summer 2021

Lufthansa has expanded its summer schedule for next year, with 15 new European destinations, including Greece and Spain available to book.

Departing from Frankfurt Airport the new services include the beautiful Greek islands of Corfu, Crete, Mykonos and Kos in the Aegean Sea.

In addition, services to under the radar cities such as Jerez de la Frontera in Spain, Djerba in Tunisia and Varna in Bulgaria are available.

Lufthansa is currently able to offer travellers a total of 61 weekly hub services to Frankfurt Airport from the UK with convenient travel times allowing holidaymakers to enjoy a smooth connection in Germany and maximum time in the destination.

“Never before have we included so many new vacation destinations in our programme.

“This is our response to the wishes of our customers.

“The demand for vacation and leisure trips is recovering much faster than that for business trips.

“With Lufthansa, we already have a great and longstanding deal of expertise in tourist offers and we are now resolutely expanding this as part of our strategy,” Harry Hohmeister, member of the executive board of Lufthansa.

The increase in destinations available will result in the deployment of up to five additional aircraft and enable Lufthansa to offer approximately 70 weekly connections to 29 popular tourist destinations, 15 more than in the same period last year.