Radisson Hotel Group Brings Iconic Hotel Berlin to the Radisson Individuals Portfolio

Radisson Hotel Group is bringing its Radisson Individuals brand to the heart of Berlin. The well-known 701 rooms and suites Hotel Berlin, Berlin will become a member of Radisson Individuals from April 2023, expanding the Group’s international Radisson Individuals portfolio to 56 hotels in operation and under development worldwide, a tremendous expansion success only 2.5 years after the brand’s inception.

“We most welcome Hotel Berlin, Berlin to our portfolio. The hotel has a lot of character and an iconic personality that ideally suits our Radisson Individuals brand. This addition is a true testament of the relevance of our brands to investors and guests. We thank Pandox for their continued trust as this marks the 9th hotel that we have together”, says Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group.

“We are very excited to start the next chapter of Hotel Berlin, Berlin with Radisson Hotel Group as our partner. The hotel just completed a comprehensive renovation, and we believe that Radisson Individuals will allow us to unlock the full potential of our newly transformed hotel. The Radisson Individuals brand is perfect for this hotel as we will continue to benefit from the uniqueness and history of the hotel while gaining access to their global network,” says Aldert Schaaphok, Senior Vice President, Director of International Operations, Pandox AB.

Opened in 1958 and celebrating its 65th birthday this year, Hotel Berlin, Berlin is not only one of the most iconic hotels in the capital, but also the third largest hotel in Berlin with its 701 rooms and suites, all of which feature a very modern, individual design.

The hotel is centrally located on Lützowplatz in Berlin-Mitte, near the famous KaDeWe department store, the Ku’damm shopping street, and the Spree riverbank. From here, the vibrant day-to-day life, history and culture of Berlin’s City West can be easily explored on foot, by the abundant public transport options just outside the hotel or on one of the bicycles available for rent at the reception.

Hotel Berlin, Berlin is also known as a conference and event location with its 4,000 square meters of conference space across 21 meeting rooms, including a 540-square-meter ballroom, equipped with the latest technology and suitable for events of all kinds.

The brand-new Lütze restaurant is a vibrant eatery and a focal point for a community of both locals and travelers, offering sandwiches, bowls and soups for lunch with a strong focus on high-quality ingredients sourced from local suppliers. The hotel’s fitness and wellness area features a Finnish sauna in addition to high-tech training machines such as elliptical trainers, ergometers, and treadmills.

During an extensive renovation that started in 2019 and lasted until fall 2022, rooms as well as the hotel’s public spaces and meeting area were modernized and redesigned. As a BREEAM Excellent certified green building, the hotel uses renewable energy, avoids waste, and uses resources as efficiently as possible.

Hotel Berlin, Berlin is owned and operated by Pandox AB. The Swedish hotel property company’s portfolio includes 157 properties with approximately 35,500 rooms in 15 countries. Radisson Hotel Group and Pandox have a well-established partnership with eight hotels currently operating under the Radisson Blu brand in Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

Radisson Individuals is a brand that groups hotel properties with unique characteristics and personality, while meeting the high standards of quality and service that guests have come to expect from Radisson Hotel Group. It is a unique approach for individual hotels with strong service scores who may consider transitioning to one of the other successful brands of Radisson Hotel Group at a later stage. In 2022, Radisson Individuals expanded with over 20 properties in countries such as Italy, France, Poland, and Thailand to a total portfolio of 56 hotels.