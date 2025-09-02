Pursue Mozambique’s Marlin at Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort

Mozambique’s Bazaruto Archipelago, a protected national park since 1971, remains one of the world’s most coveted destinations for deep-sea sport fishing with its rich biodiversity. At Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort, the Indian Ocean’s warm, turquoise waters beckon both seasoned anglers and adventurous newcomers to cast off into one of the world’s richest marine playgrounds.

Recognised globally for its prolific giant black marlin population and legendary catches, Bazaruto is Africa’s crown jewel for big game fishing. It has earned its reputation as one of the top three places in the world to land giant black marlin exceeding 1,000 lbs, including the All-Africa record of 1,298 lbs, an emblem of its enduring angling legacy.

Expert crew members tailor every charter to guests’ preferences, and anglers can pursue a wide range of species including blue and striped marlin, sailfish, yellowfin tuna, wahoo, dorado, giant trevally, king mackerel, and more.

From September to April, the focus shifts to heavy tackle and big game fishing, while sailfish thrive from May to September. The elusive giant black marlin arrives in late August, with peak sightings between mid-September and December. Whether guests prefer light tackle, popping, jigging, spinning or fly fishing, the experience adapts to their style and skill level.

Every outing reveals more than just a sporting thrill. Dolphins play in the wake, turtles and seabirds appear with regularity, and in the migratory months, whales breach the surface. Occasionally, the rare dugong appears, creating a memory that lingers long after lines are reeled in.

Anantara offers a choice of half-day (five-hour) and full-day (eight-hour) fishing excursions. Each includes a fully equipped vessel, personal skipper, fuel, terminal tackle, house beverages and a selection of light meals or packed lunches. The Deep Sea Fishing half-day charter is USD 714, while the full day charter is priced at USD 882.

Catch-and-release practices form a cornerstone of the resort’s conservation philosophy, ensuring the preservation of marine biodiversity for generations to come.

For a more grounded cultural immersion, guests may join a traditional handline fishing experience aboard a local dhow. This three-hour chokka fishing trip offers the chance to embrace Mozambican traditions in scenic waters, with freshly caught calamari prepared to guests’ preference by the resort’s culinary team. This rewarding experience is priced at USD 72 per person.

Anantara’s commitment to sustainability extends well beyond the water. With many island residents dependent on fishing, the resort has invested in infrastructure to support the local community. New facilities, equipped with round-the-clock power and security, now enable fishermen to store their catch safely and reduce spoilage. The inauguration of the Solar Electric Plant in Zenguelemo in 2024 marked a historic milestone, bringing reliable electricity to the community for the first time. These partnerships continue, ensuring access to power and proper storage for all.

Reflecting this ethos of community integration, every fish featured on Anantara’s menus is locally sourced in accordance with seasonality and availability, reinforcing the connection between guest and place.

For those wishing to deepen their culinary journey, Anantara’s full day “Tide to Table” programme offers an immersive path from ocean to plate. The experience begins at dawn on a private, fully rigged vessel accompanied by a personal skipper and onboard chef. After fishing, guests tour the resort’s gardens and orchards, gathering ingredients before entering the open-air show kitchen, where the head chef leads a masterclass in traditional Mozambican techniques. The day culminates in a private lunch with wine pairing, overlooking the ocean. It is USD 800 for two people and USD 60 for any additional person.

Enhancing this spirit of connection, a recent refurbishment has elevated key areas of the resort, reinforcing its status as Mozambique’s must-visit retreat for travellers. Notable upgrades include refreshed exteriors for the Beach and Beach Pool Villas and a full renovation of the Two Bedroom villas. These now feature contemporary interiors that offer a new sense of calm and understated sophistication for families and groups. Public areas, the gym and the award-winning Anantara Spa have also been repainted, creating a lighter and more modern aesthetic throughout.

Additional enhancements are underway. These include a new welcome lounge in Vilanculos, an upgraded guest arrival area on the island, and complete revamps of both the Golfinho Restaurant and Clube Naval.

At Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort, fishing is offered as a pursuit but is also integral to the way of life sustained by its community.