Discover Living History at Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Resorts

At Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Resorts, discovery stretches far beyond the shoreline. Home to the extraordinary Arabian Wildlife Park and three distinctive resorts, the island is also a land of remarkable history. Recently, that history has been illuminated once more with the discovery of a 1,400-year-old Christian cross, unearthed during excavations led by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) at the ancient monastery site on the island’s eastern coast.

This beautifully preserved plaster cross, adorned with regional motifs, is one of the most important finds since the monastery was first uncovered in 1992. It provides rare insight into the early Christian community that once flourished on Sir Bani Yas Island, enriching the cultural story of the UAE and underscoring long-standing traditions of coexistence that continue to define the region.

The monastery: A window to the past

The monastery complex on Sir Bani Yas Island is believed to date back to the 7th century and stands today as one of the oldest known Christian sites in the Arabian Gulf. Excavations have revealed the architectural plan of a church, complete with a sanctuary, nave, and northern and southern aisles, alongside living quarters where monks once resided. To the east, raised platforms mark Christian burial sites, while pottery shards, glass vessels, and plaster fragments uncovered nearby tell stories of a community that was both devout and connected to wider trade networks.

For modern visitors, walking through the monastery is a journey into a world that once thrived on faith, simplicity, and resilience. The outlines of walls, courtyards, and foundations reveal the rhythms of monastic life where prayer, study, and daily survival intertwined. Each section of the complex, from kitchens and dormitories to burial sites and cisterns, adds another layer to the understanding of how this community lived more than 1,000 years ago. The discovery of the plaster cross further enriches this picture, offering a tangible link to the spiritual life of those who once gathered here.

Access and guided discovery

Today, Sir Bani Yas Island continues to preserve and share this heritage with visitors. Complimentary access to the monastery site is available daily at 10:00 am and 4:00 pm, inviting guests to explore the preserved ruins at their own pace. The serene surroundings encourage quiet reflection, offering travellers the chance to step into the island’s history and feel the echoes of devotion that remain.

For those seeking deeper interpretation, Anantara offers the Culture & History Tour, a 1.5-hour guided experience available twice daily at AED 395 per adult and AED 195 per child. This curated journey goes beyond the monastery, visiting the mosque, uncovering archaeological sites that span centuries and weaving together the story of Sir Bani Yas through its cultural traditions and enduring ties to the sea. Guests also discover the ancient practice of falconry; an Emirati heritage deeply rooted in the region’s identity. With expert storytelling, the guided tour transforms the stones and artefacts into a living narrative of faith, trade, and human resilience.

“This package is more than sightseeing,” says Jonathan Olsen, Activity Guide of Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island. “Culture and history tour allows us to immerse our guest in the history of the island as far back as the stone age, the bronze age to the industrial age to the current age.”

Where heritage meets hospitality

Every element of the Anantara experience on Sir Bani Yas Island is crafted to immerse guests in the destination. The monastery visits and guided cultural excursions complement a wide array of experiences that define the island: wildlife safaris across vast savannahs, desert adventures by horseback, marine excursions on turquoise waters, and moments of tranquillity in beachfront or desert villas.

This unique combination of heritage, nature, and hospitality ensures that a stay at Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Resorts is more than a holiday, it is an invitation to journey into Arabia’s authentic past and present. From ancient ruins to roaming gazelles, every moment reveals a deeper connection to the island’s living history.

