Pullman Melbourne on Swanston opens in Australia

A $30 million investment to transform an existing property into a brand-new Pullman hotel, the first for Melbourne’s central business district, has been officially unveiled.

Owned by Erdigroup and operated under Accor’s upscale Pullman brand, the new Pullman Melbourne on Swanston emerges following a complete rebuild and rebrand of the property formerly known as the Swanston Hotel Grand Mercure.

Erdigroup chief executive, Ricky Jeffs, said the Pullman Melbourne on Swanston team had challenged hotel convention in delivering the transformative project, raising the bar on hotel product in the city.

“The original building was stripped-back to its structural bones – nothing was left untouched in the major overhaul, which has delivered a striking façade, re-designed guest rooms, a designer lobby, a brand-new restaurant and an exclusive club lounge overlooking the city,” said Jeffs.

Rising 15 levels, the hotel comprises 204 guestrooms and suites and is ideally positioned on Swanston Street at the gateway to the Little Bourke Street precinct – home to Melbourne’s best shopping and dining.

Four different interior designers were engaged to create unique spaces throughout the hotel, offering guests an element of the unexpected at every turn.

Rothelowman, Studio Mac, interiors by Foster and P49 have created an eclectic mix of sophisticated urbanism.

Jeffs said the new hotel played on its ‘hidden’ laneway entrance from Little Bourke Street and aimed to provide guests an authentic Melbourne experience.

A further feature of the new hotel is the exclusive Club Lounge, a Pullman brand signature.

Located on level 15 and boasting breath-taking views of the city, the hotel’s spacious lounge operates across an entire floor and is dedicated to guest convenience and comfort.