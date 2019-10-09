Mandarin Oriental Palace, Luzern to open in 2020

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced that it will manage and re-brand an existing hotel on Lake Lucerne, Switzerland (locally known as Lake Luzern).

The property is currently undergoing an extensive renovation and will re-open as Mandarin Oriental Palace, Luzern at the end of 2020.

The iconic Hotel Palace Luzern first opened in 1906 and is located in the heart of the city, on the shores of Lake Lucerne.

The multi-million-dollar renovation will include the restyling of all guestrooms and suites, the redesign of the public areas, restaurants and bars as well as the landscaping of the outdoor grounds.

Following the completion of the renovation, Mandarin Oriental Palace, Luzern will comprise 146 rooms and suites offering excellent views of the lake and mountains.

There will be a restaurant and a bar together with a variety of social and meeting facilities and a spa and fitness room.

“We look forward to opening a new hotel in Switzerland, which will complement our growing portfolio in Europe, including our other Swiss hotel in Geneva.

“Lake Lucerne has long been a popular destination for luxury travellers, and it will now be home to one of Switzerland’s most exclusive properties, providing guests with Mandarin Oriental’s exemplary service for which the brand is renowned,” said James Riley, group chief executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

Lake Lucerne is a popular travel destination.

As well as the picturesque mountain and lake scenery, the city is home to one of Switzerland’s most famous landmarks, Chapel Bridge, which was first erected in the 14th century, and is one of the oldest wooden bridges in Europe.