Ras Al Khaimah seeks further adventure tourism development

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development authority has announced the launch of a product concept creation competition.

Participants from institutes and organisations across the country are invited to submit creative designs for the next iconic adventure attraction on Jebel Jais, the highest mountain peak in the United Arab Emirates.

The best entries will be in with a chance of winning an AED100,000 prize.

The competition is open to participants of institutes and organisations from across the UAE and Ras Al Khaimah in particular.

Using Jebel Jais as the location, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority is giving the various institutes and organisations free design reign, accepting paintings, sketches, photography, digital imaging and any other form of graphical representation to illustrate their vision.

Bearing in mind the significance of the attraction, the design must enhance the touristic appeal of the landmark, while highlighting local culture and heritage.

In addition to this, given the digitally driven tourism market, the participant pitches should inspire visitors to share their experiences across social media accounts.

Finally, aligned with the efforts invested by the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in moving towards greener operations, the attraction must be sustainable in nature.

Raki Phillips, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, added: “Ras Al Khaimah is recognised as one of the fastest growing tourism destinations within the region, which can be attributed to the ongoing investments made into developing nature-based outdoor adventures centred around Jebel Jais.

“The positioning of the proposed product idea pitches, should highlight the Emirate’s diverse landscape, encompassing of lush mangrove trees, undulating terracotta desert and awe-inspiring vistas of the majestic Hajar mountains.”

He added: “Through this competition, we want to give the youth of the UAE who want to share their passion and creativity, a say in the next anchor adventure attraction that will draw guests to the emirate.

“We look forward to receiving all the submissions and gaining a new and fresh perspective into what the future of adventure tourism could look like on Jebel Jais.”

Participants should submit their nomination to the official website by November 20th.