TUI cancels Luton flights as airport moves into tier four

TUI has cancelled flights out of Luton after the region was moved into tier four of the UK Covid-19 restrictions.

The travel giant said it would not operate departures from the airport until December 30th at the earliest, when restrictions are due to be reassessed.

A statement said: “We will be in direct contact with these customers to offer them a full refund or the option to amend their booking.”

Tui will continue to operate out of Gatwick and Stansted which are located in tier two areas.

A company added said: “Any customers that live in tier four and are due to depart in the next 14-days will be entitled to cancel and receive a full refund or amend for free to any holiday that’s currently on sale.”

Luton, Heathrow and London City airports are all located in areas of England facing the toughest restrictions under measures aimed at stopping the spread of a new coronavirus variant.

People living outside a tier four area are allowed to journey through that area if they are travelling abroad but the government said: “You should carefully consider whether you need to do so.”

easyJet, which operates out of Luton, said it was planning to fly its current schedule over the coming days.