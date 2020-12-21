Sky Princess extends UK summer season

Princess Cruises has the sailing season for Sky Princess from the UK next year.

The vessel, which launched in October 2019, will be the newest and largest ship the line has ever homeported in the UK when it arrives next summer.

New departures include a seven-night sailing to France and Spain on October 15th, a ten-night British Isles trip leaving on October 5th and a 12-night Canary Islands cruise from September 23rd.

Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK & Europe, said: “Due to its popularity, we are extending the Sky Princess’ ex-UK season with six new itineraries.

“We are confident that guests and the trade alike will feel excited to have even more choice of sailings from Southampton with incredible fares that you just cannot refuse.

“We are extremely appreciative of the support from our trade partners and we look forward to continuing this strong booking period together as we head into the 2021 wave season.”