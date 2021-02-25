Princess Cruises expands UK sailings for autumn 2021

Princess Cruises has announced three new itineraries are to be added to Regal Princess’ 2021 ex-UK season.

The move is in response to the Canadian transport ministry’s interim order extending the closure of Canadian ports and waters to passenger ships.

ADVERTISEMENT

This has seen the cancellation of Regal Princess’ 24-night Canadian Adventure cruise, which was due to depart Southampton on September 18th.

Instead, the ship will offer a 12-night Canary Islands cruise on September 18th, a seven-night trip to Spain and France from September 30th and a five-night trip to Belgium and the Netherlands from October 7th.

Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK & Europe, said: “We added these new itineraries based on the strong demand from UK guests for our 2021 ex-UK season.

“While we share our guests’ disappointment over the cancelled Canadian Adventure voyage, we’re pleased to be able to offer our guests even more choice of sailings from Southampton for this year.”

A 25-night Canada and New England cruise will sail roundtrip from Southampton in 2022 on Sky Princess.