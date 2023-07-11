How to Spend 7 Action Packed Days in the Algarve

For those that like to pack as much as possible into their holiday and enjoy a thrill or two, Algarve Tourism has come up with their top list of adrenaline-fueled activities, that will have your pulse racing and your family and friends talking about their experiences for years to come.

With a golden coastline stretching over 200 kms, caves and grottos to explore and great surf breaks, the region is the perfect backdrop for kayaking, paddle boarding, jet skiing and surfing. Whilst inland, tracks that weave their way through almond groves and white-washed villages up to the mountainous region of Monchique, are great for off-road adventures.

After a busy week of activities, there is nowhere better to relax than on one of the 85 Blue Flag beaches, for which the Algarve receives annual accolades.

Off Road Buggy Tour

Are you prepared for the ride of your life? Well your ticket to an unforgettable off-road adventure awaits you. With Extremo Ambiente, you’ll embark on an exciting off-road tour on a Polaris RZR vehicle that will take you around the amazing landscapes of the Algarve, while zooming through dirt roads, hills and rivers.

Cost: £140 for 2 people www.extremoambiente.pt

2. Jet Ski Tour

If you’re looking for an exciting way to get to know the Algarve coast and visit the magnificent caves, there’s no better way to do it than with a Jet Ski tour.

Feel the adrenaline rush through your veins as you cruise the crystal-clear waters of the coast on your high speed water scooter.

This unique experience will allow you to see a completely different side of the Algarve. And for those that like cruising around the coast in a calmer fashion, they can choose a slower ride as a family or couples outing.

Cost: 3 hour rentals from £190 per adult. Rental with skipper for one hour and 30 mins from £196 per adult www.royalnautic.pt



3. Tandem Sky Dive

Securely harnessed to your qualified tandem skydiving instructor you will experience the thrill and excitement of freefall whilst enjoying some of the most spectacular and incredible views of the Algarve. The activity is open to any one over 16 years old* even if you have never jumped before.

* Parental consent required for 16/17 year olds.

Thrill seekers can choose from different packages, including a choice of jumping from 10,000 or 15,000ft in a tandem.

Costs from £153 per person. www.skydivealgarve.com

Mountain Biking

For those who prefer exploring new destinations by pedal power, the Algarve offers some diverse scenery, from rugged mountain tops to the dazzling Atlantic coast, passing through the typical Algarve’s barrocal. Popular routes are Via Algarviana, an inland route connecting Alcoutim in the far east to Cabo de São Vicente in the far west that consists of rural paths across the mountains and valleys that will allow you to see the great variety of fauna and flora of this region and to immerse into the local culture of rural villages. On the west coast the Rota Vicentina has many popular routes that provide sweeping views of the Atlantic.

Routes can be planned using the Tourism’s website www.portuguesetrails.com.

For guided daily bike tours visit www.algarvebikeholidays.com. Daily tours cost £47 and include the bike, helmet, guide and Insurance. Mountain bike rental is £23 per day.

Open Top Jeep Tour– Best of the West

To see a completely different side to the Algarve, a guided tour in an open-top jeep in the Natural Park of Costa Vicentina in the south west of the region, is a must. Expect magnificent beaches, rocky coastlines, breathtaking views, fishermen’s villages, paleontological sites, historical insights, and soaring birds.

Cost: £81 per person. Visit hw.geographic-algarve.com



6. Surfing

With its emerald waters and waves, the Algarve reigns as one of Europe’s greatest surfing playgrounds.

If you want to break a wave or two, Freeride Surf School in Sagres, the most south-western point in Portugal, is the perfect choice for your surf holiday.

From group lessons to private lessons or surf guides, the surf school has the best team of professionals for surfers at any skill level.

With lessons running from March to December, surfers can pick from either one- day packages to six day lessons.

Costs start from £55 per person for a day and from £153 per person for 3 days.

www.frsurf.com

7. Kayaking/Cave exploration

This breath-taking guided Kayak tour in Ponta De Piedade navigates you through a labyrinth of caves, arches, rock formations and secret beaches, allowing you to discover the beauty of the Portuguese coastline at sea level.

And you’ll be free to soak in all the beauty as an experienced guide gives you the necessary tips and techniques to navigate your kayak safely through the caves.

Over the course of two hours and 15 minutes, kayakers will travel a distance of 10 kilometres, which is equivalent to 5.4 nautical miles.

Cost: £35 per person for adults and children. Minimum age 6 yrs. www.bluefleet.pt/en/experiences/kayak-grotto-tour/