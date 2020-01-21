Preparations begin for Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2020

The 2020 Caribbean Travel Marketplace has opened for registration.

The Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association, producers of the Caribbean’s largest and longest-standing tourism marketing event, has started its countdown for the 38th marketplace.

The event will take place at Baha Mar in the Bahamas from January 21-23.

Caribbean Travel Marketplace gathers hotel and destination representatives as well as other tourism providers; wholesalers and tour operators; online travel agencies; along with media representatives for two intensive days of business meetings, including thousands of pre-scheduled appointments.

This marquee event will be held at Baha Mar’s Performing Arts and Convention Centre, one of the newest and most impressive resorts in the Caribbean region.

Collaborating in the meet-up are Baha Mar, Bahamas Hotel & Tourist Association, Bahamas ministry of tourism and Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board.

“We are looking forward to an incredible travel event in the Bahamas, that brings together all stakeholders and business prospects to one location,” stated Frank Comito, director general and chief executive of CHTA.

He added he hoped the meeting would build on the success of the previous marketplace in Jamaica, which attracted no less than 148 buyers, 64 of which were new, including 18 new Chinese entrants.