Hakkasan to bring celebrate Hakkatini night to Atlantis, the Palm

In celebration of the world’s love affair with the art of the martini, Hakkasan will bring its celebrated Hakkatini night to Dubai.

Taking place every evening from 18:00-21:00, guests can experience a reinvention of the classic martini cocktail using exclusive fusions and unusual ingredients.

Curated by Hakkasan’s award-winning mixologists, guests can enjoy two expertly made cocktails or glasses of house grape along with a bite for just AED118 per person.

The cocktail list includes the lychee Martini, a sweet twist on the original, the fruity Hibitini infused with pineapple and passionfruit and the light and refreshing Floating Goddess.

Guests can also savour a light bite to accompany their beverage before heading for dinner, with mouth-watering options including the stir-fry vegetable and pine nut lettuce wrap, the grilled vegetarian Shanghai dumplings and Hakkasan’s signature salt and pepper squid.

Located at the entrance to the Avenues of Atlantis, the Palm, Hakkasan Dubai features an intimate restaurant and vibrant bar, segregated by intricate carved wooden screens and latticing which echo the rich and glamorous interiors of the London flagship restaurant.

Calmness, tranquillity and humility are translated into an elegant atmosphere true to Hakkasan’s Chinese roots.

More Information

Atlantis, the Palm, recently took five titles at the World Travel Awards including recognition as the Middle East’s Leading Resort and Dubai’s Leading Hotel Suite.