Premier Inn teams up with The English College inspiring budding young artists and poets this Ramadan

There are just six days left for youngsters to get creative and enter Premier Inn’s Ramadan Poetry in Pictures contest, launched in March to mark the Holy Month

Premier Inn MENA is proud to team up with The English College, Dubai’s world-class, British curriculum school, for the competition, which aims to discover the hidden talents of children in the UAE and Qatar – with exciting family prizes up for grabs for the most original entries.

Poetry in Picture, which has received dozens of submissions so far, invites children aged 16 or under to unleash their inner creativity by describing what Ramadan means to them through words and drawings. The best works of art will be judged by Samantha Green, Head of Arts Faculty at The English College, after the competition closes on Monday, 10 April.

The works of art will also be displayed at Premier Inn hotels in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

The competition covers three age groups: seven years and below, eight to 12 and 13 to 16. Children can enter with poems, drawings or a mixture of both.

Ramadan rhymes and artwork can be submitted on a simple form, available for download on the Premier Inn website or @premierinngulf on social.

