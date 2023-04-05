DONALD PAYEN APPOINTED CHAIRPERSON OF THE MTPA

Donald Payen has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) and took office on the 3rd of April 2023

Commenting on his appointment, he said:

“I am honoured and humbled by the continued trust placed in me. I have been a member of the Board of the Tourist Office on several occasions since my first appointment in 2003 and look forward to carrying on with the work done to build back (tourism) better. In this context, I would like to pay tribute to my predecessors and to all those who have worked, and equally those who are currently working so hard for their contribution in making tourism an important pillar of our economy, a pillar we can all be proud of. Our priority remains returning to the level of activity we had prior to the pandemic. We will focus on delivering on this objective in the true spirit of public/private partnership (including ALL partners) spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism, which remains the cornerstone of our modus operandi at the MTPA.”