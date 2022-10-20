Premier Inn teams up Emirates Autism Centre for new Force for Good campaign

Premier Inn has teamed up with the Emirates Autism Centre for a new, long-term collaboration under its Force for Good campaign.

The initiative kicked off with a group of 10 kids and adults being treated to a fun-filled, interactive and educational day out at Premier Inn Abu Dhabi Airport Hotel.

Aged 10 to 29 and from a diverse range of backgrounds and nationalities, the students enjoyed swimming, games, group activities and more, interacting with Premier Inn team members and getting some insight in to the workings of a busy hotel.

Pratibha Bankar, General Manager, Premier Inn Abu Dhabi Airport Hotel, said: “Now that events are firmly back on the agenda after Covid, it’s fantastic to team up with Emirates Autism Centre and be even more of a Force for Good. Premier Inn is famous for offering a great night’s sleep: in this case it was a great day out for our visitors and their teachers. We were honoured to host them, and look forward to another visit soon.”

Premier Inn hotels across the Middle East stage a growing number of regular health, wellbeing and community events under the company’s commitment to supporting government entities, charitable causes and people in need. Earlier this year, Premier Inn Abu Dhabi Airport teamed up with the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank to collect enough blood to save 200 lives.

