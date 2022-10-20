A Celebration of International Cuisine at Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara

Taste the world this November on an extraordinary culinary journey with leading chefs from across the globe. A week-long event takes place at Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara in Oman, captivating local diners and visitors with a diverse array of international cuisine.

Nestled between a beach and freshwater lagoon, Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara is the first and only luxury resort in the Dhofar region of southern Oman with private pool villas. The resort sits on a pristine 250-metre beach and features a sparkling infinity pool along with three exquisite dining options and an Anantara Spa. Located just 15 km from Salalah International Airport and directly adjacent to Al Baleed Archaeological Park, Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara is the perfect place for relaxation, adventure and culinary experiences.

Exclusive dinners and demonstrations will run from 22 – 27 November 2022 in the resort’s acclaimed restaurants. Oman Air and Amouage will once again support these culinary events.

Some of the leading chefs participating in the enticing Al Baleed Food Festival 2022 include:

● Three Michelin-star Chef Thomas Bühner from Germany

● Two Michelin-star French Chef Patrick Jeffroy

● Michelin-star Chef Peter Gast from the Netherlands

● Portuguese Michelin-star Chef Louis Anjos

● Michelin-star chef Roger Van Damme from Belgium

● Oman food specialist Dina Macki

Visitors can book individual events from the following schedule:

Chef Patrick Jeffroy

Bringing the heritage of France’s northwesternmost region, Brittany, to Salalah, the two Michelin-star chef will present flavours from land and sea.

22 November - Mekong

5-course menu from 6.30 pm

23 November - Sakalan

Workshop at 1.00 pm

Dina Macki

Known for her devotion to the fresh, local ingredients of Salalah, Dina Macki reveals her eclectic approach to cookery through delectable dishes.

23 November - Sakalan

5-course menu from 6.30 pm

24 November - Sakalan

Workshop at 1.00 pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Bühner

One of Germany’s leading chefs with three Michelin stars to his name, Bühner showcases culinary creations that have won acclaim the world over.

24 November - Mekong

5-course menu from 6.30 pm

25 November - Sakalan

Workshop at 1.00 pm

Louis Anjos

Passionate about Portuguese cuisine and paying tribute to his roots through his creations, Michelin star Chef Louis Anjos uses the finest native ingredients to create unique dishes inspired by his homeland.

25 November - Al Mina

5-course menu from 6.30 pm

26 November - Sakalan

Workshop at 1.00 pm

Peter Gast

Dutch Michelin-star Chef Peter Gast takes inspiration from an early life on the farm and shows the authentic flavours of nature.

26 November - Mekong

5-course menu from 6.30 pm

27 November - Sakalan

Workshop at 1.00 pm

Roger Van Damme

See first-hand the perfection of Michelin-starred Chef Roger van Damme from Belgium. Indulge in an unforgettable afternoon tea experience, a journey that started with his great-grandfather’s passion for pastry.

23 November - Al Mina

Afternoon Tea daily from 3.00 pm - 6.00 pm

The food festival will culminate in a Gala Dinner at Al Mina on 27 November, where each chef will present two of their signature dishes. The unparalleled oceanside location will only serve to enhance a night of exquisite culinary wonders and impeccable service.

Bookings are open now, starting at OMR 10 per workshop and dinners from OMR 30, with the final evening priced at OMR 35 per person. As these events have limited capacity, they are expected to sell out quickly so don’t miss out and reserve your space now.

Nightly rates at Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara start from OMR 240 in a Deluxe Room or OMR 390 for a One Bedroom Villa with private pool including all taxes and breakfast.

For more information and reservations, please visit the website, email [email protected]