Premier Inn MENA celebrates astronomical success at 2023 Moon & Stars Awards

Premier Inn MENA has celebrated a year of astronomical success at its 2023 Moon & Stars Awards, with more than 30 teams and individuals recognised for their outstanding achievements and invaluable contributions to the business and brand in the region.

As Premier Inn MENA chalks up another record year in terms of financial performance, positive guest reviews and growth, the best of the best team members from the company’s regional hub and 11 hotels in Qatar and the UAE have received accolades for their superb work, collaboration and creativity.

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn MENA, said: “The past 12 months have been our most successful yet. We have traded brilliantly once again, ended the year in profit for the second consecutive year, welcomed record numbers of guests and received our best-ever customer reviews. We’ve also launched fantastic initiatives under our Force for Good campaign and successfully navigated our way through our busiest ever winter season, which included a fantastic four weeks – in Qatar and the UAE – during the World Cup. Plus, a month ago, we celebrated 15 years of bringing the much-loved Premier Inn brand to the region.

“All this is down to our team members – the backbone of our business and the reason for our continued success and achievements. I am immensely proud to recognise their accomplishments and dedication at our Moon & Stars Awards, and look forward to another great year ahead as we enter a new and exciting phase in our growth.”

Over the last year, Premier Inn MENA, welcomed almost 1.5 million guests, expanded its team member count by nearly 50 per cent and was ranked among the top two per cent of hotels in Dubai*. The company also spearheaded new CSR initiatives, including sponsoring children’s education in The Philippines, a sleep awareness campaign for guests and team members, and supporting the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign by distributing thousands of Iftar meals.

Premier Inn’s focuses for 2023 include expanding in the UAE, taking the brand to Saudi Arabia, stepping up sustainability initiatives and further investment in new technology to enhance guests’ experiences and business performance.

Premier Inn’s 2023 Moon & Stars Award winners are: