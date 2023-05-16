Ermanno Zanini Appointed Regional Vice President for Southern Europe and United Kingdom

Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, announces Ermanno Zanini as Regional Vice President for Southern Europe and the United Kingdom.

His new remit extends his regional responsibilities to include all aspects of the brand’s operations in Italy, Spain, as well as the Group’s hotels in London, UK.

Since joining Jumeirah in 2019, Zanini has played a pivotal role in elevating the brand’s reputation for providing outstanding guest experiences, with tenures as General Manager at the group’s leading luxury properties, Capri Palace Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, as well as Regional Vice President for Italy and Spain. During this time, his passion for culinary excellence was central to delivering elevated guest experiences at both properties, overseeing the development of signature dining outlets including the Michelin-starred restaurant, L’Olivo at Capri Palace Jumeirah, with a pop-up for the restaurant also opening at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and lifestyle concept SAL also at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. Additionally, his enthusiasm for art helped to create transformational and intimate experiences at both properties, including unique art installations such as the unique Art Maze installation on the helipad at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and The White Gallery at Capri Palace Jumeirah.

“Ermanno’s impressive track record in the luxury hospitality sector, his management of our signature hotels in Dubai and Capri, coupled with his capacity to curate guest experiences that appeal to ultra-luxury travellers across continents, makes him the perfect fit to oversee our operations in the UK and Southern Europe. With his leadership, we are confident that our properties in these regions will continue to exceed our guests’ expectations and remain sought after destinations by the affluent traveller”, said Thomas B. Meier, Chief Operating Officer of Jumeirah Group.

Currently, Jumeirah Group’s European portfolio includes Capri Palace Jumeirah on Italy’s island of Capri; the stunning clifftop retreat, Jumeirah Port Sóller Hotel & Spa; Jumeirah Lowndes Hotel in the heart of London’s leafy Belgravia and The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, a modern classic in London’s Knightsbridge district which completed an extensive renovation in 2021.

Commenting on his new role, Ermanno Zanini, Regional Vice President of Southern Europe and the United Kingdom, said: “As someone who is deeply passionate about hospitality, I am thrilled to take on another international market where I believe my expertise will be well suited. Hospitality is an industry where we build lifelong connections, in many cases our guests have been with us for years and that’s really a reflection of the excellent teams I have to work with at Jumeirah. We excel in ensuring the highest level of luxury hospitality, such that our guests continue to return time and time again.”

Prior to joining Jumeirah Group, Ermanno had a diverse career in hospitality that began in 1993 with Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, where he held various roles including Food & Beverage Manager at the Four Seasons Hotel Milan in 2002. He also led the operations as Chief Commercial Officer from 2015 to 2017 for Mytha Hotel Anthology for its collection of seven unique hotels across Italy, Turkey, Croatia, and Spain.