Powder Byrne Announces Exclusive Experiences for the Upcoming Ski Season

With the 2025/2026 ski season fast approaching, Powder Byrne has unveiled a series of exclusive ski experiences as part of its Client for Life programme, available to book now. From adventure off-piste skiing breaks to first tracks for children, plus access to some of the ski world’s most exciting events, Powder Byrne has curated iconic and unforgettable breaks, based on over four decades of experience and knowledge.

Available only through Powder Byrne, these unique trips are crafted for every occasion, from memorable family escapes to exhilarating expeditions with friends. Designed for those who seek more than just a ski holiday, they promise meaningful experiences, unforgettable moments, and exceptional service.

These trips are open to both existing valued clients and those who have never travelled with Powder Byrne before, and demonstrate Powder Byrne’s commitment that once you become a client, you become a Client for Life.

Powder Byrne’s new experiences include, but are not limited to:

For the thrill-seekers: The thrill of the slopes meets the elegance of Polo in Southern Spain - tailor-made departures throughout Winter 2026

Powder Byrne are specialists in adventure ski tours and have always sought out snow in the most unexpected places: their newest exclusive experience is no different. This Southern Spain adventure takes guests to Sierra Nevada to ski new terrain, enjoy a range of outdoor activities and unwind with gourmet dining or take advantage of the lively après-ski. Well suited for a stylish long weekend with friends, guests can extend their journey with a visit to Polo Valley in Sotogrande, to enjoy tailored polo experiences for all levels and relax at the exclusive Finca with a pool, daily breakfast, and peaceful access to the grounds.

Price per adult from £15,000 for a 7 night adventure including 3 nights’ skiing and 4 nights Polo. https://www.powderbyrne.com/resort-services/client-for-life/adventure-skiing/

Enjoy The Finer Things By Rail with A Grand Hotel Ski Tour Across Switzerland - 13th-20th December 2025

Suited for those seeking a luxurious pre-Christmas break, guests can enjoy a train-hopping journey across UNESCO heritage Swiss mountain railways in style, taking in the snow-sure resorts of St. Moritz, Pontresina and Arosa. Guests will start with three nights at the five-star Grand Hotel Kronenhof in Pontresina, complete with exceptional skiing by day and unique gourmet dining each evening. The journey continues with four nights at the renowned Tschuggen Grand Hotel in Arosa, with award-winning spa facilities. In Arosa, everything is wrapped in signature Powder Byrne style, from the chauffeur transfers and resort shuttles to adult ski guiding.

Price per adult from £4,654. Includes 1st Class Train transfers from Zurich Airport to St. Moritz, 1st Class Train Transfers from St. Moritz to Arosa, 1st Class Train Transfer from Arosa to Zurich Airport, 3 nights’ accommodation in Premium Room at Hotel Kronenhof and 4 nights’ accommodation in Deluxe North Facing Room at Hotel Tschuggen Grand on Bed and Breakfast basis throughout, Powder Byrne resort services including ski guiding (Arosa only) and pre-travel Concierge services. https://www.powderbyrne.com/resort-services/client-for-life/luxury-ski-weeks/.

Perfect For Young Families Off-Peak: First Tracks in Flims, Switzerland - 3rd - 12th January 2026

Designed with young families in mind, the Powder Byrne First Tracks experience is perfect for parents, grandparents and couples looking to enjoy world-class skiing outside of peak weeks. Ideal for enjoying the quiet slopes of the Weisse Arena, guests are invited to ski from first to last lifts, knowing their young children are well looked after by Powder Byrne’s expert team of childcare professionals at the award-winning and complimentary pb Crèche. There is even the opportunity for little ones (3 to 4 years old) to ski their first tracks with the Powder Byrne Yeti Primer programme blending fun morning sessions on the nursery slopes with afternoons filled with snow activities and relaxation at the creche, to ensure the perfect balance between skiing and playtime.

Price per adult from £3,930. Includes return private transfers from Zurich Airport, 7 nights’ accommodation in a Superior Soldanella Double Room at the Hotel Adula on Bed and Breakfast Board basis, Powder Byrne resort services including ski guiding, and pre-travel Concierge services. For a weekend stay (Thurs-Sun or Fri -Mon) from £2,653 per adult. https://www.powderbyrne.com/resort-services/client-for-life/first-tracks/.

Participate in the Inferno ski race in Grindelwald & Mürren, Switzerland - 17th - 26th January 2026

Every season brings exclusive and exciting events with the team at Powder Byrne selecting the best of this Winter season and curating the perfect experiences for those looking to experience something truly unique.

An adults-only week in Grindelwald promises a blend of adventure and alpine elegance, with the opportunity to join the legendary Inferno Downhill Race in Mürren. First held in 1928, the Inferno now welcomes up to 1,850 skiers each year for a thrilling descent on a fast and flowing course, the perfect adrenaline boost and a chance to set a personal best. What’s more, Grindelwald is where Powder Byrne launched in 1985, making it a must-visit destination for any Powder Byrne clients, return and new, and the perfect place to experience Powder Byrne’s renowned ski guiding service, with every detail taken care of, from daily plans to mountain restaurant reservations.

For Grindelwald & Mürren, price per adult from £4,288. Includes return private transfers from Zurich Airport, 7 nights’ accommodation in an Essential Double Room at the Bergwelt Hotel on Bed and Breakfast basis, Powder Byrne resort services including ski guiding, and pre-travel Concierge services. https://www.powderbyrne.com/resort-services/client-for-life/season-exclusives/

Take advantage of the Winter Olympic buzz at San Cassiano & Cortina, Italy - 31st January - 9th February 2026

With the Winter Olympics coming to Cortina in February, Powder Byrne is inviting guests to a Winter escape in the Dolomites to enjoy unparalleled skiing, luxury hotels and delicious cuisine.

For guests with tickets to the Winter Olympics, Powder Byrne can arrange seamless transfers to and from Cortina to enjoy the games, with San Cassiano being perfectly located for easy access to the Olympic venues. Both experiences have limited availability, and early booking is strongly encouraged.

For San Cassiano & Cortina, price per adult from £4,329. Includes return private transfers from Venice Marco Polo Airport, 7 nights’ accommodation in a Suite at Hotel Gran Paradiso on Half Board basis, Powder Byrne resort services including ski guiding and pre-travel Concierge services.

An exclusive adult getaway: Ski touring & off piste skiing in St Christoph am Arlberg, Austria - 21st - 28th March 2026

Powder Byrne’s off-piste and powder skiing adventures offer world-class skiing, with a Powder Byrne ski guide to explore the slopes and a local off-piste guide to discover untouched powder snow in the lesser-known parts of the resort. Sitting at 1,800 metres and blending traditional charm with modern luxury in an authentic alpine setting, the Arlberg is an ideal ski-in ski-out escape for winter sports enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

Price per adult from £5,306. Includes return private transfers from Zurich Airport, 7 nights’ accommodation at the Hotel Maiensee in a Deluxe Room on Half Board basis, Powder Byrne resort services including ski guiding, and pre-travel Concierge services. For a weekend stay (Thurs- Sun or Fri - Mon) from £3,092 per adult. https://www.powderbyrne.com/resort-services/client-for-life/ski-touring-off-piste-skiing/