BAR STRAVINSKIJ AT HOTEL DE RUSSIE LAUNCHES NEW COCKTAIL MENU BY SALVATORE CALABRESE

This July, Bar Stravinskij at Hotel de Russie, a Rocco Forte Hotel, unveils its new cocktail menu, curated by world-renowned mixologist Salvatore Calabrese – The Maestro – in collaboration with Resident Bar Manager Mattia Capezzuoli and his talented team.

The new drinks menu is a tribute to classical music and the beauty of nature, drawing inspiration from the hotel’s iconic garden, a place that has stirred the imagination of artists since the hotel first opened its doors. The menu also pays homage to one of the Hotel de Russie’s most celebrated past guests, composer Igor Stravinskij, who lived in Rome from 1915 to 1945 and lends the bar his name.

The new menu features fifteen original creations, including four sophisticated mocktails, expanding upon the bar’s offering of timeless classics. Each drink is an ode to the artists who once frequented Via del Babuino 9, celebrating their spirit through an innovative blend of flavours and storytelling.

Completing the new drinks list are five signature cocktails that helped define Salvatore Calabrese’s legendary career – a testament to the artistry and legacy of The Maestro himself.

Salvatore Calabrese and Mattia Capezzuoli’s new cocktails on the 2025 menu at Stravinskij Bar, open daily from 10.30 a.m. until 1 a.m.

STRAVINSKIJ SIGNATURE COCKTAIL | If nature’s symphony had a taste, it would be our principal drink – the creative baton passed from one maestro to another. Vino Spumante, Wild Berries, Saffron, Citrus, Passion Fruit, Spices.

STRAVINSKIJ ORIGINAL BLOODY MARY | A unique interpretation that will surprise even the most discerning palates. Tomato, the undisputed star, meets aromatic spices, creating a bold yet harmonious character. Altamura Distilleries Vodka, Stravinskij Spice Mix, Tomato Juice, Tomato Extract, Lemon Juice, Salt Rim.

ANIMA TELLUS | A journey through flavours and traditions, from Italy’s ancient grains to the sacred rituals of South America, and time-honoured Indian remedies. Altamura Distilleries Vodka, Fake Lime, Palo Santo Cordial, Black Cardamom Soda, Angostura.

RED ECLIPSE | Reimagining the classic Negroni, whose signature bitter note is met with a powerful base and a rich, velvety depth, preparing to welcome a delicate smokiness. Campari, Del Professore Vermouth Rosso, Rabarbaro Zucca, Cacao Liqueur, Altamura Distilleries Vodka, Drops of Montelobos Espadin Mezcal.

GARDEN SYMPHONY |A refined twist on the classic milk punch, the robust character embraces exotic notes and a seductive warmth. The final bittersweet touch lends an elegant and intense nuance. Altamura Distilleries Vodka, Mr Black Coffee Liqueur, Pineapple, Vanilla Syrup, Caramel.

MOONFLARE | In a moonlit garden where shadows play, velvety depth is balanced with a hint of bright, salted sweetness, inspired by the moment when darkness is lifted with a golden glow. Wild Turkey 101, Disaronno, Salted Caramel.

AFTERNOON TEA | Infusing the classic tea ritual with a bold soul, heritage and innovation meet in a moment of pause that captures the simple pleasure of suspended time. Wild Turkey Rye, Johnnie Walker Black Label, Oloroso Sherry, Oolong Tea Soda, Fernet Branca, Liquorice Roll.

BEE SPICY | Inspired by the dance of bees among the flowers, a smoky, enveloping base is met with a touch of sweetness before igniting the palate with a delightful explosion of heat. Espolòn Tequila Reposado, Montelobos Espadin Mezcal, Ancho Reyes Liqueur, Honey Mix, Orange Bitter, Bee Pollen.

FLORA | Taking its cue from our Secret Garden and nature’s exquisite perfume, floral elegance is caressed by a velvety sweetness and smoky depth. A sip of botanical mystery. Bulldog Gin, Montelobos Espadin Mezcal, Lavender, Honey Mix, Lemon Juice, Red Fruit Ice Cube.

GOLDEN BLOOM | A sensory exploration of our Secret Garden’s hidden charms with a warm, complex depth, welcoming a dark and nutty sweetness. Like a flower blooming at the first ray of sunlight. Appleton Estate 8 Year Old Reserve Rum, Hoxton Banana Rum, Frangelico, Liquorice Syrup, Lime Juice, Nutmeg.

LIGHT BLUE | Perfect for a sophisticated aperitif or sunset toast, this floral experience captures the lightness of summer, with a subtly bitter citrus note enhanced by a lively effervescence. Tanqueray No. Ten, Venturo Aperitivo, Champagne, Elderflower, Blue Glitter, Orange Bitter.

GUERNICA | Honouring the emotional intensity and revolutionary genius of Pablo Picasso with bold contrasts and unexpected harmonies, in the spirit of his powerful masterpiece. Seedlip Grove 42, Orange and Lemon Juice, Hibiscus, Coconut Water - Non-Alcoholic cocktail.

THE KISS |Inspired by the sensory frankness of Pablo Picasso’s famous work, contrasting flavours stir passion, love, delicacy and balance in every sip. Everleaf Mountain, Lemon and Cranberry Juice, Sour Cherry Syrup, Soda Water - Non-Alcoholic cocktail.

LE SPECTRE DE LA ROSE | Like Diaghilev’s Russian ballets, this delicate dance of flavours evokes the dream of a rose left on a pillow or an imaginary pas de deux. Amarico, Pea and Chamomile Cordial, London Essence Grapefruit, Rosemary Tonic Water - Non-Alcoholic cocktail.

ABSTRACTION | An homage to the choreography of Vaslav Nijinsky, this bold and unconventional blend challenges conventions and stimulates the senses. Apricot Juice, Green Tea, Jasmine and Pepe Timut, Verbena Honey, Coconut Water, Lime Juice - Non-Alcoholic cocktail.