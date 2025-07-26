New Adventure and Culture Tourism Experiences Launched in Japan’s Shizuoka

Just one hour by bullet train from Tokyo and home to the majestic Mount Fuji, Shizuoka has welcomed an array of new experiences in the prefecture, from Shogun activities to cycling excursions, as well as the official opening of Mount Fuji’s climbing season this summer with new regulations for 2025. Full details can be found below.

Mount Fuji’s climbing season opens for 2025 with new regulations

Mount Fuji’s climbing season for 2025 opened on 10th July, with visitors able to hike the mountain until the 10th of September from Shizuoka’s three routes – Fujinomiya, Gotemba and Subashiri. Significant changes have been made for those wanting to access the mountain from Shizuoka this year. All hikers are now required to obtain an entry permit and QR code via the SHIZUOKA FUJI NAVI app, which involves completing a short e-learning course on mountain safety. Alongside this, climbers must pay a mandatory climbing fee of 4,000 JPY (approximately £20) per person, which is used to fund environmental projects and essential maintenance on the routes. Entry to the climbing routes between 2pm – 3am is also now prohibited for those that do not have a prior reservation for an overnight stay at a mountain hut.

New Bushido experience uncovers the Shogun and Samurai spirit of Shizuoka

Shizuoka is a region steeped in history and was home to many of Japan’s famous Shogun and Samurai of times gone past. To help visitors uncover this legacy and learn more about the art of Bushido, or the ‘way of the warrior’, a new guided day-tour ‘Discover the Shogun Spirit through a Journey into Bushido’ with English speaking guides has launched. The unique experience includes a visit to Enmeiji Temple, a zazen meditation class, sword-drawing workshop and a chance to try on traditional warrior armour. The tour is available from 99,000 JPY per person for groups of 4-6 people and last approximately 7 hours, inclusive of lunch.

ADVERTISEMENT

New e-bike adventures offer up spectacular views of Shizuoka’s countryside

Two new overnight guided e-bike tours have recently launched in Shizuoka, providing two-wheel enthusiasts of all levels with programs that uncover the region’s spectacular countryside and nature alongside local experiences and hiking opportunities. The new 2-day Ikawa Dam and Village E-bike Adventure Tour is suitable for beginner to intermediate riders and explores local sightseeing spots in Ikawa in the foothills of the Southern Alps. Prices start from 230,000 JPY per person for groups of 4 people. For more advanced riders, the 2-day E-bike Adventure Tour in the Southern Alps experience includes more complex rides and a visit to the Ikawa Distillery for a whiskey tasting. Prices start from 270,000 JPY per person for groups of 4 people. Both tours are available from September – October.

For more information on local tourism experiences in Shizuoka, visit: https://exploreshizuoka.jp.