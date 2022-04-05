Portugal’s tourism economy enjoys strong recovery

Portugal’s tourism economy is enjoying a strong rebound with the lifting of international travel restrictions. Visitor numbers for February were up by more than 500 per cent year-on-year.

Data published by the Portuguese Statistics Institute (INE) shows that accommodation facilities received 1.2 million guests in February, representing an increase of 507 per cent.

Visitors spent 2.9 million overnight stays, a 527.1 per cent rise.

The increasing tourism rates of February of 2022 exceeded those of January when hikes of 182.3 per cent in guests and 185 per cent in overnight stays were recorded.

But tourism levels in Portugal still lags behind those of pre-pandemic levels, specifically with February 2020, when no COVID-19-related restrictions had yet to be imposed.

The industry’s total revenue was €106.4 million in January, with 71.4 per cent or €76 million coming from accommodation alone. However, when compared with January 2020, total revenue dropped by 39.1 per cent, and revenue from accommodation decreased by 38.8 per cent.

