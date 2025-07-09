Exodus Adventure Travels Expands Portugal Portfolio with New Immersive Itineraries

Exodus Adventure Travels, the leader in small-group active travel, is expanding its European portfolio with new enriching itineraries across Portugal, driven by a surge in traveler interest. In partnership with Visit Portugal, these thoughtfully crafted itineraries invite adventurers to experience the country’s stunning scenery and lesser-known treasures as curiosity for the destination continues to grow.

These enhanced trips, ranging from island-hopping hikes and wine-region immersions to coastal cycling adventures, offer travelers the chance to explore Portugal’s diverse landscapes, vibrant towns, and deeply rooted traditions alongside expert local guides such as João Colaço, who was named Exodus’ Leader of the Year in 2024.

A country where tradition and modernity blend seamlessly, Portugal has long drawn in adventurers with its 3,000 hours of sunshine per year, over 500 miles of dramatic Atlantic coastline, and unmatched cultural richness. With direct flights from many North American cities and a reputation for warm hospitality, Portugal is an ideal destination for year-round discovery. Exodus’ itineraries showcase the best of Portugal through expert-led hikes, cycling tours, and cultural encounters with plenty of time to slow down and savor.

With trip styles that include guided walks, cultural explorations, premium adventures, and cycling escapes, these itineraries reflect Exodus’ commitment to immersive, experience-driven travel. Whether on the mainland or the islands of Madeira and the Azores, travelers can expect small groups, authentic local interactions, and meaningful adventures designed to leave a positive impact.

New and enhanced Portugal tours include:

Walking Portugal’s Wild Algarve: Journey along the Rota Vicentina, wandering past wild beaches, charming whitewashed villages, and dramatic cliffs. Along the way, enjoy a vineyard tasting, sample artisanal olive oil, and take a breathtaking clifftop walk to Cabo de São Vicente.

Discover Northern Portugal – Premium Adventure: Become immersed in the rich culture, cuisine, and renowned wine regions of northern Portugal while staying in premium hotels. Experience a traditional moliceiro boat ride in Aveiro, a scenic train journey through the Douro Valley, and a guided exploration of historic Porto.

Walking the Island of Madeira: Explore Madeira’s stunning coastal trails, flower-lined levadas, and soaring mountain peaks on this walking tour. Relax in luxe accommodations as you travel from the seaside village of Machico to the summit of Pico Ruivo.

Madeira Discovery – Premium Adventure: Delve into Madeira’s unique culture and gastronomy with scenic walks, local food and wine tastings, and a visit to the tranquil island of Porto Santo.

Walking in the Azores: Trek across three of the Azores’ breathtaking volcanic islands, discovering lava plateaux, crater rims, and UNESCO-listed vineyards. For the adventurous, an optional summit of Mount Pico offers an unforgettable panorama.

Porto to Lisbon Atlantic Ride: Cycle along Portugal’s sun-kissed Atlantic coast, passing sandy beaches, fishing villages, and protected natural reserves. Highlights include riding through the dunes of São Jacinto and an overnight stay in the medieval town of Óbidos.

For more information about Exodus’ many adventures, from cultural holidays, wildlife expeditions, scenic hiking trips and cycling tours, please visit ExodusTravels.com.