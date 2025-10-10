British Airways showcases the future of its lounges with brand-new openings in Miami and Dubai

British Airways is proudly celebrating the launch of its new lounge design concept with the opening of two new lounges on its global network, marking a significant step change in the airline’s premium offering.

Working in partnership with global architecture and design firm Gensler, these openings debut the flag carrier’s new design concept that will serve as the vision for future lounge developments.

Calum Laming, British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, said: “We’re thrilled to be unveiling our new design concept with new lounges in both Miami and Dubai. These unique spaces have been created with our customers in mind and are the next step in our extensive lounge transformation plan. Whether they’re looking to relax, dine, work or enjoy a drink at the fully staffed bar, there’s something for everyone.

“We’re proud to bring our brand to life in these spaces, having blended our British originality with each destination’s unique character. This approach has allowed us to make the most of brilliant talents from around the world. We’re grateful to all the teams, both within British Airways and our partners, who’ve helped make our vision a reality. We are incredibly excited to welcome our customers to these new lounges.”

Rooted in hospitality, the new design concept establishes a cohesive architectural identity that connects British Airways lounges worldwide. Drawing inspiration from the airline’s heritage and the character of each destination, the spaces are designed to feel welcoming, intuitive, and restorative, creating moments of calm, connection, and delight for customers wherever their journey takes them.

Reflecting the airline’s playful side, ‘look-up’ moments feature across British Airways’ lounges, adding a touch of surprise to the experience. Upon arrival in Miami, for example, guests are greeted by a floor mural that, when viewed through the mirrored ceiling, reveals the words ‘London Calling’ as a homage to the airline’s home.

MIAMI

This is the first time in decades that the airline has had its own lounge available to customers in Miami. Opening today, it spans 13,000 sqft, becoming the largest lounge outside of London solely operated by British Airways.

Located in Terminal E, directly above its departure gate, the space is a celebration of the airline’s British originality, charm and wit, combined with features that have taken inspiration from the city, such as its Art Deco design and iconic buildings. With large windows along its walls, this lounge has sweeping views across the airfield and makes use of the beautiful Miami skies and light. The airline used Miami-based contractors, such as TGA Consulting, Nunez Construction and Bermello & Ajamil architects, as well as US-sourced materials that reflect both quality and craftmanship.

Drinks with a view

A striking full-service bar serves as the focal point of the lounge and is carefully positioned in front of windows that flood the space with light. Experienced bartenders are on hand to craft a selection of classic cocktails and mocktails, including a Prickly Margarita – unique to this lounge - as well as a large range of spirits and beers, including local ale.

In the zone

Designed with versatility in mind, the layout of the lounge offers five distinctive zones that flow seamlessly into each other while offering individual spaces. In addition to the central bar, it includes a main dining space, focus pods, and a lowered central lounge with partitions for those looking for a private space.

Britain meets Miami in the kitchen

The lounge features a self-serve dining area offering locally-sourced dishes that champion seasonal Miami produce with a British twist, all freshly prepared in the new state-of-the-art restaurant-style kitchen. Customers can expect local papaya and lacinato kale salad with toasted coconut and citrus honey vinaigrette, and seared South Florida flounder fish with lemon, Kalamata olives, fried capers and rice.

Concorde Dining Room

Guests travelling in First are invited to enjoy an elevated à la carte dining experience in the exclusive Concorde Dining Room. Alongside a more personalised service, the experience includes a range of dishes such as Wagyu beef strip loin with roasted trumpet mushrooms and a truffle reduction or roasted diver scallops. Champagne and English Sparkling Wine, including Pommery, Cuvée Louise 2005, is also available for guests.

DUBAI

Located in Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport and spanning nearly 5,800 sqft, the new space offers customers an elevated experience that blends contemporary British design and the rich spirit of the UAE.

Brought to life by local contractor Al Tayer Stocks, the new space nods to traditional Middle Eastern style, featuring sweeping arches, patterned metal panelling, and mirrored walls that have taken inspiration from local architecture. A full-service bar acts as a focal point of the space as part of the new design concept.

A blend of British and Middle Eastern design

Customers are welcomed by a framed entrance leading into a space that balances warm hospitality and exclusivity. Artisanal finishes such as fluted marble, antique mirrored ceilings, and bespoke detailing create an inviting and sophisticated space.

The lounge’s ‘look-up’ moment is a chandelier framed by a mirrored ceiling in the main dining area, with the iconic British Airways speedmarque embedded above. Lighting and mirrors are used throughout to reflect light, bringing a sense of openness to the space.

Washrooms feature locally sourced geometric tiles, while seating incorporates British heritage fabrics, adding character and comfort.

Fusion of Middle Eastern flavours and British classics

The lounge has a dedicated self-serving dining area offering a range of options including an Arabic breakfast, mezze selection, cakes, and cheeseboard. Customers can indulge in a selection of premium Champagnes and English Sparkling wines, along with expertly crafted cocktails, such as a Dubai Chocolate Martini, and Bucks Free Fizz, made using fresh orange juice with Lyre’s Classico Grande Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine.

Coffee Planet, a UAE-founded coffee brand renowned for its premium Arabica beans, is available along with Birchall, the airline’s new global British tea partner.

Concorde Dining Room

Customers travelling in First can also enjoy top notch service in the exclusive Concorde Dining Room, accessible via a dedicated entrance. The à la carte menu features Middle Eastern signature dishes such as Arabic mezze and sweet dessert, Umm Ali, and British Original favourites including the famous Concorde Wagyu burger and Scottish smoked salmon. This exclusive area features a variety of seating, from table, to bar, to armchair.

Two shower suites and colourful striped washrooms, inspired by traditional Miami deck chairs, provide travellers with a refreshing reset, complete with a reception and amenities.

Ashley Dowell, Design Director, Senior Associate at Gensler, said: “We are honoured to have partnered with British Airways to carve the path for the global lounge concept being introduced around the world. Hospitality driven and inspired by the heritage of British Airways, combined with the rich vibrancy of each location, the lounges will reflect a global journey framed through a British lens. Welcoming, intuitive and bold, the new lounges offer a surprising retreat for travellers to relax, work and socialise in the midst of their travels.”