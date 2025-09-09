PKFARE and Flybondi Partner to Boost Low-Cost Travel Access Across Latin America

PKFARE, a leading global travel product aggregator, today announced a strategic partnership with Flybondi, Argentina’s leading ultra low-cost carrier. Through this direct integration, travel sellers can now access Flybondi’s content at exclusive rates via PKFARE’s streamlined API, while Flybondi can instantly tap into over 2,000 diverse distribution partners worldwide.

Through this partnership, Flybondi gains a powerful platform to extend its reach beyond Argentina—driving bookings from key LATAM markets such as Brazil and Mexico, as well as long-haul demand from Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. At the same time, PKFARE’s global network of travel sellers will benefit from seamless access to Flybondi’s competitive fares—empowering them to deliver more choice and value to travelers worldwide.

As one of the fastest-growing carriers in Latin America, Flybondi has quickly become a preferred choice for cost-conscious travelers seeking to explore the region. With routes spanning Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Peru, and more destinations on the horizon, the airline is well-positioned to capture the surge in intra-regional travel, which has already grown 10.2% year-to-date in 2025.

“Flybondi was founded on the belief that everyone should have the freedom to fly. Partnering with PKFARE allows us to bring our ultra low-cost model to even more travelers across the globe, while maintaining the flexibility and value that define our brand,” said Javier Soto, Commercial Manager, Flybondi.

“We are proud to partner with Flybondi to accelerate its distribution expansion while enriching our flight content portfolio for travel sellers,” said Jason Sui, Co-founder & Senior Vice President of PKFARE. “This marks another milestone in forging partnerships with leading LATAM airlines. We remain committed to deepening our presence in the region and delivering travel sellers more competitive, conversion-ready offers.”

So far, PKFARE has built direct connections with more than 40 airlines worldwide, with a growing footprint in LATAM—including Azul, etc. These partnerships unlock more competitive fares and full-content access for travel sellers, while enabling airlines to scale distribution intelligently and maintain price integrity.