33rd Annual Biketoberfest® Rally on Oct. 16-19 Part of the 2025 AMA National Gypsy Tour

For the second consecutive year, the 33rd annual Biketoberfest® motorcycle rally in the Daytona Beach area and Volusia County on Oct. 16-19 is a part of the 2025 AMA National Gypsy Tour.

With more than 100 years of history, the AMA National Gypsy Tour is a celebration of the freedom and camaraderie of motorcycling. With 10 total events in 2025 aimed at bringing like-minded riders together, the AMA National Gypsy Tour is one of the longest-running motorcycle series in the country. At each individual event, AMA members can collect official AMA National Gypsy Tour pins to show they attended.

AMA Gypsy Tour pins, as well as other materials that highlight the history of the AMA and American motorcycling, will be distributed at the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Official Biketoberfest® Welcome Center located trackside at Daytona International Speedway’s Fall Cycle Scene display area.

“AMA National Gypsy Tours have more than 100 years of history at the American Motorcyclist Association,” said AMA Director of Marketing & Communications Joy Burgess, “and we’re proud to once again welcome Biketoberfest® as an AMA National Gypsy Tour partner for the second year running. Gypsy Tours celebrate the freedom and camaraderie of motorcycling, and Biketoberfest® does that in a huge way in Daytona Beach each year.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with the American Motorcyclist Association and be included on the 2025 AMA Gypsy Tour schedule, which brings increased awareness and promotion to the Biketoberfest® motorcycle rally,” said Lori Campbell Baker, Executive Director for the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Vistors Bureau. “We look forward to welcoming motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world to the Daytona Beach area and Volusia County to experience four days of live music, scenic rides, amazing bikes, and the Florida sunshine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the many highlights of the Biketoberfest® rally include live music, industry’s top vendors, bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along famous A1A, historic Main Street and the Ormond Beach Scenic Loop.

For more information on the 2025 Biketoberfest® event, visit www.daytonabeach.com/biketoberfest/.