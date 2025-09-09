EAT, SLEEP & DRINK ARDBEG AT DISTILLERY’S BOUTIQUE HOTEL

The world’s smokiest, peatiest Islay malt whisky today opens the doors of its boutique hotel Ardbeg House, offering the island’s visitors and community an extraordinary opportunity to eat, sleep and drink Ardbeg. Just a short hop from the Distillery on Islay, this world-class whisky and hospitality experience blends the ultimate in Scottish hospitality with the flavours and legends of Ardbeg’s island world.

Since Ardbeg was saved from extinction in 1997, the whisky has risen like a phoenix to become a niche, cult malt. Its following is so passionate that thousands make the pilgrimage to the Distillery each year. Today, Ardbeg House invites whisky lovers to steep themselves in the Distillery’s smoky universe, morning, noon and night.

Nestled on the shore in the picturesque village of Port Ellen, Ardbeg House (formerly the Islay Hotel) has been designed in collaboration with interior storymakers Russell Sage Studio to celebrate the best of Islay – complemented by handcrafted pieces from more than 20 Scottish and Islay artisans. There are 12 striking suites and bedrooms, which merge playful detail with Ardbeg’s own brand of luxury. Think copper wall art crafted from a retired Ardbeg still, a custom-designed boat chandelier, and buttons labelled “Press for Smoke” which reveal hidden smoky drams.

In the House’s boldly themed Signature Restaurant and the Islay Bar – a much-loved watering hole revived from Islay’s past – visitors and locals alike are invited to enjoy exceptional Scottish food and drink with an Ardbeggian twist. From hand-dived scallops collected by one of the Distillery’s stillmen to inventive dishes infused with Ardbeg and drams only found on Islay. Outside, The Untamed Courtyard will feature a handcrafted smoker and grill, courtesy of Ardbeg’s multitalented distillery technician Daniel Branson, offering guests the chance to savour barbequed dishes that mirror Ardbeg’s signature smoky notes.

Whether guests are diehard Ardbeggians or just discovering smoky malt, every detail of the House has been chosen to give visitors a warm Islay welcome:

Islay life and its legends are celebrated at every turn, from a giant tapestry depicting a contemporary scene on the island. Upstairs, each suite or bedroom is themed to reflect a different aspect of Islay’s story. Guests can discover hidden surprises that evoke the spirit of Islay’s storied past, from its notorious smugglers’ hideaways to its captivating legendary figures, and the mythical creatures rumoured to inhabit its coastlines.

Scotland and Islay’s food and drink are showcased in the House’s Signature Restaurant. At the heart of the room, the fire table serves as a striking “top table,” bringing guests together for a memorable and communal dining experience night after night. There are Ardbeg-inspired dishes made from local ingredients, along with a mouthwatering range of whiskies, including Islay exclusives Ardbeg Homecoming and Ardbeg House Reserve. For those who are feeling sociable, every Friday the restaurant’s shared Shortie’s Table (named after Ardbeg’s much-loved canine mascot), is a chance to join others and swap stories over a set menu with whisky pairings.

Immersive experiences give guests the chance to discover more about Ardbeg and Islay: A daily Distillery tour is reserved for guests of Ardbeg House, for a deep dive into the peaty whisky where it all began. There are opportunities to explore Islay’s wild landscapes, abundant wildlife and stunning beaches. And at 18:15 (a nod to Ardbeg’s founding year of 1815), all guests are invited to the Islay Bar for a special ritual – whisky hour – to toast the day and taste Ardbeg Badger Juice. This intriguingly named small-batch whisky has a secret recipe. Poured from a special cask, it will be available only by the dram in the Islay Bar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ardbeg President and CEO Caspar MacRae said: “Islay has been Ardbeg’s home for over 200 years - and we are so excited to be sharing this world-class whisky and hospitality experience in the heart of Port Ellen, just a stone’s throw from the distillery. At Ardbeg House, we will immerse the island’s visitors and local community in local stories and Ardbeggian rituals – as well as sharing some very exclusive whiskies.

“Ardbeg House is a one-of-a-kind travel destination which will further enhance Islay’s reputation as one of the best places on the planet for whisky tourism. Whether or not our guests are smoky malt lovers when they arrive, we guarantee that by the time they leave, they will be lifelong fans of Ardbeg and Islay. We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors and locals through our doors to eat, sleep and drink Ardbeg from today.”

Russell Sage said: “A stay at Ardbeg House is truly magical. From the buzz of the Islay Bar, home to locals and visitors alike, to the extraordinary décor in the bedrooms inspired by the myths and legends of Islay and tales from the distillery – a visit appeals to all the senses. This is the kind of place you have to experience for yourself, because there’s nothing like Ardbeg House – it is like nowhere else in the world.”

Ardbeg House offers a warm Islay welcome to all. Make a booking for both the restaurant and rooms for autumn 2025 and beyond at www.ardbeg.com/visitus/ardbeghouse.html