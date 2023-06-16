Pitch up to Mr Toad’s for The Ashes 2023 cricket series

Cricket fans will be bowled over by Mr Toad’s great deals for The Ashes, with delicious dishes from AED25, all day happy hour and live, big screen action as England takes on Australia from today, Friday, 16 June.

Pitch up to Mr Toads and Lounge One at Premier Inn’s hotels in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for ultra-high definition viewing and tasty food and beverage offerings for the entire Ashes series.

Watch the famous England v Australia test matches – on throughout summer until 31 July – and savour an exciting range of dishes from Mr Toads “Beat the Heat” summer snack menu, as well as discount drinks from 12 noon until 1 am daily.

Choose from favourites like onion bhajis, chicken tikka skewers, beef sliders and fish fingers from AED25 per dish, or order a platter of four different items for just AED90, washed down with selected hops, grape and spirits, from as little as AED25.

The Ashes consists of five England v Australia test matches, each played over five days and all taking place on England’s most famous cricket grounds:

• 16 June: Edgbaston, Birmingham

• 28 June: Lord’s, London

• 6 July: Clean Slate Headingley, Leeds

• 19 July: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

• 27 July: The Kia Oval, London

Matches will be screened at all Premier Inn hotels in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

To book or find out more, check @mrtoadsme on Instagram, or call direct.

Older Captivating Images Showcase the Wonder of National Parks Newer interCaribbean Acquires Seven Additional ATR-42s