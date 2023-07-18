Pegasus Airlines CEO receives International Leadership Award

Güliz Öztürk, CEO of Pegasus Airlines, received the Executive Leadership: Europe award at the Airline Strategy Awards

The event was organised by FlightGlobal’s Airline Business in partnership with the human-capital solutions provider Korn Ferry.

Öztürk received the award at the ceremony held in London for her strong leadership of the airline, which has been reflected in impressive financial results and operational efficiency, her work to promote diversity and gender equality within the company and initiatives supporting sustainability goals within the wider aviation industry.

The Airline Strategy Awards, which are open to any senior executive, or airline team, that have demonstrated excellence in setting out strategies during the last 12 months and seeing them through to success, were presented in nine different categories this year.

Öztürk received the “Executive Leadership: Europe” award, which recognised Pegasus’ flexible capacity management, competitive pricing, ancillary revenue growth, strong digitisation and numerous impressive ESG activities.

