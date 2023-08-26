Pegasus Airlines announces climate program partnership with CHOOOSE

Pegasus Airlines, Türkiye’s leading low-cost carrier, is announcing a partnership with Norway-based climate tech company CHOOOSE. When travellers book a flight with Pegasus Airlines, they can visit flypgs.chooose.today where they can estimate the carbon impact of their flights and help address their travel emissions by supporting verified climate solutions.

In a statement affirming their unwavering support for aviation’s sustainability goals, Güliz Öztürk, CEO at Pegasus Airlines, said: “At Pegasus Airlines, we are very happy to have taken yet another stride towards sustainability. On climate action, we have committed to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. We have strengthened our commitment further through our emissions intensity target, aiming to reduce carbon emissions per revenue passenger kilometres by 20% by 2030, compared to 2019 levels. Our targets will require significant abatement actions in our operations and the infrastructure we use. We are working on a wide range of initiatives to achieve our targets. We also know that our passengers have expectations to be presented with opportunities to take action regarding their travel. When it comes to sustainability, we strongly believe that the entire ecosystem should act together and therefore take collaborative action. Therefore, we wanted to create an additional platform to encourage our guests to contribute to climate action when they travel. We are happy to be launching this new climate program in collaboration with CHOOOSE. We hope that this program will provide us with more opportunities to engage with our guests regarding our sustainability efforts.”

“We are proud to be partnering with Pegasus Airlines and helping their passengers to contribute to climate action. More and more people are looking to understand their emissions and support climate solutions. We at CHOOOSE are excited to be making climate action more accessible to travellers in Türkiye and beyond,” said Andreas Slettvoll, CEO at CHOOOSE.

The new platform allows travellers to estimate their greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and gives passengers and corporate travel managers the option to voluntarily address the carbon emissions associated with their flights by contributing to projects that advance climate action around the world (including supporting sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)). The climate program will expand to include a booking flow integration.