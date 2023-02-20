PATA signs organisational partnership with Cvent

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is pleased to announce a new preferred partnership with Cvent, a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider.

“Our partnership with Cvent will enhance the user experience for our members and event delegates by providing an easy-to-use, integrated technology platform to maximise the impact of meetings and events before, during and after the event. I look forward to working with them in improving our event experiences and welcome them to the PATA family,” said PATA Chair Peter Semone.

As part of the agreement, Cvent will be the official Event Tech Partner for all PATA events for the next two years and PATA will be using Cvent’s comprehensive event marketing & management platform to manage and streamline every step of the event lifecycle including registration, event promotion, attendee engagement, and appointment scheduling between attendees, exhibitors, & sponsors to facilitate relationship building and enable a greater return on experience. By leveraging Cvent’s best-in-class technology and all-in-one event management platform, PATA looks to provide a more engaging and immersive attendee experience, while enabling a more streamlined event management process to drive greater ROI.

“As global travel continues to accelerate, our partnership with PATA comes at the right time. PATA is a powerhouse within the travel and hospitality space and we’re proud to provide our industry-leading event technology to elevate their event experiences and facilitate more meaningful member engagement. In today’s digital-first environment, technology is at the forefront, and as a long-time leader in the space, we’ve helped tens of thousands of hospitality professionals leverage Cvent technology to expand their reach, engage planners, streamline processes, and increase group business revenue We look forward to working with PATA to further enhance the value, quality and sustainable growth of travel within the Asia Pacific region and to support their members through our innovative technology,” said Sandeep Nagpal, Cvent Vice President and Head of Marketing