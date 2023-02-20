BERLIN BRANDENBURG AIRPORT (BER) IS THE OFFICIAL AIRPORT PARTNER OF ITB BERLIN 2023

Touch down at BER and visit ITB Berlin from 7 to 9 March, the annual meeting place of the who’s who of the international travel and tourism industry

BER Airport is the official Airport Partner of ITB Berlin, the world’s largest B2B tourism trade show, which from 7 to 9 March will take place live on the Berlin Exhibition Grounds. Berlin Brandenburg Airport is represented on a combined stand at the international tourism trade show with the federal Lands of Berlin and Brandenburg. Together, at the meeting place for international tourism professionals, the capital’s airport, Berlin and Brandenburg will be representing the “German Capital Region“. Visitors can find the trade show stand (303a) in hub27. This is where trade visitors can find out about travel to around 140 destinations in some 50 countries with over 60 airlines

Trade visitors will be particularly interested in the growth of digital and automated services at the capital’s airport. Last summer, BER was Europe’s first airport to introduce a system for booking security check time slots, designated BER Runway. Last year, self-service check-in and automated bag drop services were significantly expanded. Self-service check-in machines were rapidly increased to around 120 and their usage rose by 40 per cent. They are very popular with passengers as they save time and offer many services. Self-service check-in machines are not restricted to any particular carrier and are available to all airlines. All major companies at BER use them and new partners are being added all the time. Thus, air passengers need not wait for the services of their particular carrier and instead can proceed to the next available machine.

Aletta von Massenbach, CEO, Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “At last, tourism professionals can find out about global tourism products at ITB again and get to know the capital and its region as an attractive holiday destination. That fills us with joy. We warmly welcome all visitors arriving at BER and holidaymakers to the region. We cordially invite all visitors to ITB to exchange views about air travel options and the services at BER and will gladly offer a glimpse of the fascinating developments at Berlin Brandenburg Airport.“