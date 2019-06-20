Chobe Princesses launches refreshed houseboats

The Chobe Princesses has debuted a range of stunning new updates and refurbishments.

Classic like their matriarch, with a touch of fun, the Chobe Princesses offer an intimate picturesque safari experience.

The floating fleet consists of two intimate houseboats with four en-suite cabins, and one houseboat with five en-suite cabins.

Each houseboat offers a relaxed open plan lounge area bar and stylish communal dining area, outdoor viewing deck with loungers and plunge pool showcasing unobstructed views of the Chobe River landscape and wildlife.

The entire boat can also be booked exclusively, giving you your own private villa on the water, ideal for groups and families.

Surrounded by river blues, green veld and golden African light; the Chobe Princesses just got more beautiful inside ensuring guests are greeted in style from the moment they step aboard.

The grand refurbishment of the Chobe Princesses took place from November last year, with the team of outsourced local Namibian workers from surrounding areas.

Boarding any of the Chobe Princesses is a new, fresh experience.

Each houseboat has been updated with new dining room chairs and tables, Costa Nova plates and cutlery, new soft lighting throughout communal areas, white reflective ceilings, soft tan linens, new mattresses, and a nautical palette of blue, grey, navy and white interior furnishings and decor to blend into the natural landscape.

