Ossiano to welcome Dilling for latest culinary masterclass

Underwater restaurant Ossiano proudly presents a unique, two-night culinary experience crafted by two of the world’s finest chefs.

Michelin-starred British chef Alex Dilling will collaborate with Ossiano’s chef de cuisine, Grégoire Berger, for an exquisite Four Hands Dinner on March 5th-6th.

The event will take place from 18:30-21:30, and is priced at AED995 per person.

Guests are set to be treated to an exclusive eleven-course menu devised by two of the most creative and renowned chefs in the business.

Dilling has earned himself a stellar reputation as the executive chef of the Greenhouse in Mayfair, London.

Known for honing his expertise with some of the most esteemed and dignified talents in the industry, he has been at the helm of his Michelin-starred restaurant since 2018.

His guest appearance at Ossiano will see him team up with the famed restaurant’s award-winning chef de Cuisine, Berger, to provide guests with ingredient-led dishes that are both stunning and exceptional to the taste.

Highlights of the bespoke menu include iced cauliflower and trout with a selection of canapes, including asparagus, hamachi, eel and kumquat, and hibiscus and corn, and pani puri yogurt.

The bespoke creations are sure to tantalise taste buds with langoustine complemented by burnt onion and buckwheat, and delicacies such as the oeuf noir, scallop forest scent and bouillabaisse.

A decadent dessert comes in the form of a luscious buttermilk texture paired with pear belle helene to end off a spectacular meal.

An extensive wine list will be available on offer, with alcoholic pairings available for AED700.

The soft beverage offering is priced at AED250.

To complete what is set to be an unforgettable experience, guests will also be able to enjoy the vocal talents of in-house star Clarita De Quiroz, who will provide a soulful and soothing soundtrack from 20:00-23:00.

Ossiano has firmly established itself as one of Dubai’s best fine-dining restaurants with incredible food, superior service and awe-inspiring oceanic setting.

Berger has played an integral role in enhancing its world-class reputation throughout Dubai and beyond.

Guests come from far and wide to enjoy his creativity, passion and talent first-hand.