Jannah Hotels signs new Carter & White partnership

Jannah Hotels & Resorts has entered into a supply partnership with Carter & White.

The news was revealed at a joint press conference held at Jannah Burj Al Sarab Hotel earlier.

Under the supply contract, Carter & White will provide premium quality linens to all the properties under the Jannah Hotels & Resorts portfolio.

The hospitality group will also be welcoming Jannah Creekside Dubai this year.

Commenting on the occasion, Richard Haddad, chief executive of Jannah Hotels & Resorts stated: “We are excited to announce the partnership with Carter & White, one of the leading linens providers of the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This move demonstrates Jannah Hotels & Resorts’ commitment to offering the best products for our customers.

“Every element of the Jannah experience has been crafted to exude five-star luxury.”

Jannah Hotels & Resorts is considered the World’s Leading Luxury Halal Hotel & Resort Brand by voters at the World Travel Awards.

“The entire Carter & White team is thrilled to work with Jannah Hotels & Resorts.

“We have tremendous admiration and respect for the Jannah brand, leadership, and culture of providing customers with performance-defining products,” commented, Marwan Al Serkal, founder of Carter & White.