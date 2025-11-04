Lakes, Mountains, Golf, and Royal Cuisine: Lombardy Showcases its Excellence

Luxury, nature, sports, and Michelin-starred cuisine: Lombardy will be showcasing its unmistakable style at the World Travel Market, the most prestigious international event dedicated to tourism, scheduled from November 4 to 6 in London. It is the “Lombardy Style”, a way of living – and traveling – that combines the excellence of the territory with the experience of authentic luxury, which is also a scenic beauty capable of enchanting.

The Lombardy Region is participating in WTM with an independent stand of 180 square meters, hosting 20 tourism operators including destinations management organizations (DMOs), tour operators, incoming agencies, and 4 and 5-star hotels. A compact team with strong representation from Brescia, Bergamo, Como, Sondrio, and Varese, united by a common goal: to win over British tourists and take them to discover the wonders of Lombardy.

Although the British market is not the first in terms of attendance, it represents a significant slice of international tourism in Italy and Lombardy, which in 2024 reached 21 million arrivals and exceeded 53 million visitors, +26.1% compared to 2019. For 2025, we estimate a further +6%, with 67% of visitors coming from abroad. The most popular destinations remain Milan, the great lakes and mountain areas, which are also increasingly popular for sports and outdoor activities.

Como and Valtellina: A Golden Combination for Experiential Tourism

The opening of the Lombardy program at the WTM is entrusted to a combination of excellence: Lake Como and Valtellina, with a presentation curated by APF Valtellina and the Como-Lecco Chamber of Commerce. Together, Como and Valtellina are an extraordinary force: unique landscapes, culture, sports, food and wine, and picture-postcard villages. From golf to cycling, from trekking to the 2026 Winter Olympics: a powerful mix of nature, emotion and planning. A territory that already has Olympic DNA.

Lombard Cuisine: A Royal Risotto

An exclusive showcooking event will pay tribute to Lombard cuisine, curated by star chef Enrico Derflingher, originally from Lecco, former official chef of the English Royal House and the White House. The main dish? A risotto created for the then Prince Charles, also beloved by Queen Elizabeth. The ingredients speak for themselves: Carnaroli rice, Lombardy EVO oil, saffron, truffle, gorgonzola, Parmigiano DOP – a true synthesis of Lombardy’s agri-food excellence. Lombardy’s food and wine is a true queen of excellence and conquers not only tourists from all over the world, but also… Kings and Queens.